UAE Airlines Cancel Flights To Lisbon Amid Portugal's Nationwide Strike

The UAE's airlines' have cancelled their flights to Lisbon, Portugal, on Wednesday and Thursday due to a general strike in the European country.

Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates cancelled the EK191 flight from Dubai to Lisbon and the EK192 flight from Lisbon to Dubai on Thursday, December 11. It also announced the cancellation of the EK193 Dubai to Lisbon and the EK194 Lisbon to Dubai return flight on Thursday.

Recommended For You UAE Friday prayer timing: How change affects residents' work hours, commute

In an advisory posted on its website, the world's largest international carrier said it would not accept passengers connecting through Dubai on certain flights to Lisbon from Dubai tomorrow.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Customers connecting through Dubai on flights EK191 and EK193 on 11th December will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin. Affected customers who booked directly with Emirates should contact us for alternative options. Customers who booked through a travel agency are requested to contact their agency for rebooking,” it said in the advisory.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways also confirmed to Khaleej Times that it cancelled its EY099 flight to Lisbon on Wednesday and EY100 on Thursday due to the strike in the European country.

Local airlines continue to monitor the situation in Portugal, advising passengers travelling to the European country to keep themselves abreast of the latest developments in the country. Passengers are also advised to keep their details updated in the airlines' systems so that they can get the latest information about their flights.

It is expected that nearly half of Portugal's workforce will join the walkout in protest against the government's planned labour law reforms.

The strike is likely to massively disrupt the public transport system in the European country. Portugal's national carrier had already begun cancelling services and informing passengers about the disruption.

Lisbon is extremely popular among tourists around the world, including those from the UAE, due to its captivating mix of historic charm, vibrant culture, delicious food, and affordability compared to other European capitals. It is also well-known for its status as a growing tech/digital nomad hub, attracting millions of tourists annually.