Dh2.1-Billion Dubai Tower Named After Shah Rukh Khan Sells Out In A Day

The Dh2.1-billion commercial tower branded under the name of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been sold out on the launch day, reflecting that Dubai's red-hot property market maintains its strong momentum.

Launched by leading developer Danube Properties, Shahrukhz by Danube is the first commercial building in the world named after a Bollywood star.

Spanning over one million square feet of built-up area, unit prices started at Dh2 million, and the development will comprise 488 units. The 55-storey tower will rise on Sheikh Zayed Road and is set for completion in 2029.

“This overwhelming response is a clear reflection of the project's unmatched value - from its prime location with seamless access to Dubai's key destinations, to its world-class amenities and thoughtfully crafted design inspired by global luxury standards. Every element of this tower was envisioned to offer a lifestyle that stands apart, and the demand we witnessed confirms that we have delivered something truly exceptional to the market,” said Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Properties.

“To see a project of this scale in Dubai carry my name is both an honour and a reminder of how generosity and vision can come together. Dubai has always embraced me with warmth - it's a city built on courage, imagination, and the belief that nothing is impossible,” said Shah Rukh Khan.

Rise in demand

As Dubai's residential property takes a breather following a strong five-year rally, demand for Dubai's commercial properties is heating up.

According to CRC Property's Q3 2025 Market Report, Dubai's commercial property sector continued its strong momentum, with total sales growing 31 per cent to Dh30.38 billion.

The city's office market, in particular, emerged as a key growth driver, demonstrating both robust transaction volumes and rising values across multiple districts.

Total office sales in Q3 hit Dh3.1 billion across 1,153 units, reflecting an 18 per cent increase from the previous quarter and a remarkable 93 per cent year-on-year growth. Volume growth was equally notable, with the number of transactions rising 19 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 45 per cent year-on-year, highlighting strong investor confidence and sustained demand from businesses seeking prime locations.

The premium business tower offers more than 35 amenities, including a sky pool, a dedicated helipad for air taxis, valet services, and exclusive executive lounges.

During the gala dinner, which was also attended by the Bollywood superstar, Danube chairman also teased that 'Shahrukhz by Danube 2.0' is in the works, without elaborating further.