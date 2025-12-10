Earthquake Today: 5.8 Magnitude Quake Rattles Northern Colombia
Multiple videos on social media showed sirens blaring warning of the earthquake – as residents stepped out of the buildings.
The quake in US' northern Colombia comes days after a 2.1 magnitude tremor rattled California's San Ramon. The tremor struck at 2:11 am (local time), with its epicenter situated approximately 2 miles southeast of San Ramon, at a depth of 5 miles.
Hours later, a massive quake of 7.6 magnitude, jolted Japan.Earthquake in Japan
The quake of the massive magnitude prompted authorities to issue a tsunami aler. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned that tsunami waves of up to ten feet in height could follow.
The quake occurred at 7:45:09 PM (local time) on December 8, 2025, as per preliminary data. With its origination at a depth of 32 miles, the epicentre of the quake was located at 80 km off the coast of Aomori prefecture, as per Japan's meteorological agency.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment