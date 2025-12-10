Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Earthquake Today: 5.8 Magnitude Quake Rattles Northern Colombia

Earthquake Today: 5.8 Magnitude Quake Rattles Northern Colombia


2025-12-10 05:01:36
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Earthquake Today: A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck northern Colombia on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 157 km (98 miles), the EMSC said.

Multiple videos on social media showed sirens blaring warning of the earthquake – as residents stepped out of the buildings.

The quake in US' northern Colombia comes days after a 2.1 magnitude tremor rattled California's San Ramon. The tremor struck at 2:11 am (local time), with its epicenter situated approximately 2 miles southeast of San Ramon, at a depth of 5 miles.

Hours later, a massive quake of 7.6 magnitude, jolted Japan.

Earthquake in Japan

The quake of the massive magnitude prompted authorities to issue a tsunami aler. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned that tsunami waves of up to ten feet in height could follow.

The quake occurred at 7:45:09 PM (local time) on December 8, 2025, as per preliminary data. With its origination at a depth of 32 miles, the epicentre of the quake was located at 80 km off the coast of Aomori prefecture, as per Japan's meteorological agency.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

MENAFN10122025007365015876ID1110462789



Live Mint

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search