Earthquake Today: 5.8 Magnitude Quake Rattles Northern Colombia

MENAFN - Live Mint)A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck northern Colombia on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 157 km (98 miles), the EMSC said.

Multiple videos on social media showed sirens blaring warning of the earthquake – as residents stepped out of the buildings.

The quake in US' northern Colombia comes days after a 2.1 magnitude tremor rattled California's San Ramon. The tremor struck at 2:11 am (local time), with its epicenter situated approximately 2 miles southeast of San Ramon, at a depth of 5 miles.

Hours later, a massive quake of 7.6 magnitude, jolted Japan.

Earthquake in Japan

The quake of the massive magnitude prompted authorities to issue a tsunami aler. The Japan Meteorological Agency warned that tsunami waves of up to ten feet in height could follow.

The quake occurred at 7:45:09 PM (local time) on December 8, 2025, as per preliminary data. With its origination at a depth of 32 miles, the epicentre of the quake was located at 80 km off the coast of Aomori prefecture, as per Japan's meteorological agency.

