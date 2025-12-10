Australian Teens Share What Social Media Means To Them: 'Escape From Reality', 'Makes You Want It Even More'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Australia became the first country in the world to ban children under the age of 16 from social media. The move has so far received mixed reviews from Australian teenagers. Some are disappointed, some are optimistic about the ban, and some remain "undecided" as the debate grows.

While some teenagers assured that they would soon adopt the change, many others took their frustration out on Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"Just wait until we're able to vote," one person commented on Albanese's TikTok account. According to Reuters, Albanese lost 6,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram since Tuesday.

Here's what Australian teens have been saying about the world's first ban on social media for under-16s

Jacinta, 14: She told the BBC that she feels "insulted" that the government doesn't trust her with the internet. She also said her family "love the idea of the ban.

Oliver, 14: He was quoted as saying that he finds the new rules "annoying", but thinks that he'll "quickly get over it."

Paloma, 12: Paloma told the BBC that she spends about 30 minutes to two hours a day on social media and that she's "upset" about the ban.

"I'm upset... because I am part of several communities on Snapchat and TikTok," she was quoted as saying. She said,“I've developed good friendships on the apps, with people in the US and New Zealand, who have common interests like gaming, and it makes me feel more connected to the world.”

Isabella, 15: She said,“Social media isn't necessary. It's like a privilege we have.”

Which social media platforms have been banned for under-16s in Australia.

Eleanor, 15: "I think some parts of social media are you get to kind of escape from reality and it's a really nice way to connect," she said.

Shaw, 15: The singer-songwriter acknowledged that there is a good side and a bad side to social media. She said she advertised her music on social media. "I know, for me, I have had lots of support and people loving what I do," she told the Wall Street Journal.

Frankie, 14: She said, "To take away something, it kind of makes you want it even more."

Molly, 13: "I am against it, but I get what they are trying to do."

Cara, 13: "I am undecided," she said.

Alegria, 12: "I think the ban is a great idea."

Monty, 15: He said, "There are a lot of creeps and things that I definitely wouldn't want to expose younger children to."

Ethan, 13: "They haven't experienced social media as a kid, so how can they take it away from us?"

Serena, 15: She believed that it should be a personal decision that parents make on behalf of their kids.

Lulu, 15: She told the BBC that she created another TikTok account that is 25 years old.

Tyson, 15: They suggested that the government must regulate the content rather than“people reviewing the content.”

Sarai Ades, 14: She believes that media literacy is very important, especially for "our generation". She told the Guardian,“We need to be taught the right methods to deal with the online world in ways that don't become harmful – and that includes the bigotry that is often disguised as 'opinions' on social media."

Ewan Buchanan-Constable, 15: "I'm a bit disappointed with the ban because I was introduced to a lot of my current creative interests through YouTube," he was quoted as saying. He added,“Adults are viewing social media as something that hijacks our whole life, but really it's just something we use in downtime and it doesn't stop us from reaching out to each other and arranging to leave the house and hang out or anything like that.”

'We want children to have a childhood'

As the ban came into effect in Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese shared a note on X that read. "Today, we have officially banned social media accounts for under-16s. "The note further stated,“We want children to have a childhood and families to have peace of mind.”