19 Dead, Several Injured As Two Residential Buildings Collapse In Morocco's Fez

MENAFN - Live Mint) At least 19 people died and 16 others were injured early Wednesday, December 10, after two residential buildings collapsed in the northeastern Moroccan city of Fez, according to the state news agency. Local officials said the adjoining four-storey structures gave way overnight in the historic former capital, leaving rescue teams and locals scrambling through the debris for survivors

The local authorities, security services and civil protection units moved to the scene immediately as they were informed.

The injured were transported to the university hospital centre in Fez, while search and rescue operations continued around the clock to find others who may still be trapped under the rubble, the news agency reported.

Most of Morocco's population, financial, industrial hubs and vital infrastructure are concentrated in the northwest, with the rest of the country reliant on farming, fisheries and tourism.

The state news website SNRT said“the scene indicates that the two collapsed buildings had been showing signs of cracking for some time, without any effective preventive measures being taken.”

(More details are being added)