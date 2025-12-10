19 Dead, Several Injured As Two Residential Buildings Collapse In Morocco's Fez
The local authorities, security services and civil protection units moved to the scene immediately as they were informed.
The injured were transported to the university hospital centre in Fez, while search and rescue operations continued around the clock to find others who may still be trapped under the rubble, the news agency reported.
Most of Morocco's population, financial, industrial hubs and vital infrastructure are concentrated in the northwest, with the rest of the country reliant on farming, fisheries and tourism.
The state news website SNRT said“the scene indicates that the two collapsed buildings had been showing signs of cracking for some time, without any effective preventive measures being taken.”
(More details are being added)
