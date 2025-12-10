Angarak Yog 2026: Virgo, Cancer, And Aquarius To Face Big Challenges Next Year

Angarak Yog will form in Aquarius after 18 years as Mars and Rahu align in 2026. This rare planetary event may bring challenges and negative effects for some zodiac signs. Discover which signs need to stay cautious.

Angarak Yog forms when Mars and Rahu unite, often bringing bad luck. In Feb 2026, this happens in Aquarius, causing trouble for some zodiac signs. Be prepared for challenges.

This yog forms in Aquarius's first house, affecting health and peace. Watch out for sudden injuries. Anger and stubbornness could lead to fights. Avoid making rash decisions.

This yog forms in Cancer's eighth house, bringing unexpected trouble. Watch your finances and health. Be careful while driving, as hidden enemies may cause issues. Stress may rise.

For Virgo, this yog in the sixth house brings challenges. Enemies may increase, and legal issues could worsen. Watch out for health problems and stress from work. Be calm.

This yog lasts weeks. Control anger & be cautious. For remedies, worship Lord Murugan for Mars and Goddess Durga for Rahu. Donating to the poor also helps lessen the impact.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.