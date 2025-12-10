Chances Of Scattered, Thundery Rain In Qatar Starting December 12

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has said the country is expected to be affected by an extension of a low-pressure system starting on Friday, December 12, 2025.

In a post on its social media, the department said this low-pressure system will lead to an increase in cloud cover, with chances of scattered rain in some areas, possibly becoming thundery at times.

Meanwhile QMD, in its daily weather report, said that the weather inshore will be moderate during the daytime with some clouds and relatively cold and misty by night.

The wind will be mainly southeasterly at 3-13knots.