Doha Forum Highlights Its Growing Importance As A Global Platform For Dialogue And Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Forum continues to demonstrate its value as a critical global platform for dialogue, collaboration, and action, according to Rachida Kaout, President of the High Commission of the African Diasporas in France.

Speaking to The Peninsula, Kaout emphasised that the Forum is more than a gathering of leaders, it is a space where new global actors, including African diasporas, are shaping the future of development and international cooperation.

Kaout highlighted that attendance at the Doha Forum is essential for African diasporas, who today play an increasingly significant role in helping the African continent advance and thrive.

“African diasporas are the new actors who can help Africa to be more developed,” she stated, stressing that the continent holds vast potential across multiple sectors.

Being present at a high-level global gathering like the Doha Forum, alongside“big presidents and actors of development,” provides an opportunity to build partnerships that can accelerate growth and unlock new possibilities for Africa's future.

Discussing the objectives of her delegation, Kaout noted that the Doha Forum offers a vital opportunity for engagement with organisations capable of supporting Africa's progress across key areas such as health, education, and agriculture.

She explained that the African Diaspora is looking for concrete pathways and support mechanisms that can lead to real transformation on the ground.

She praised the Forum's emphasis on moving beyond dialogue and turning commitments into tangible results. By motivating the most influential global figures to step forward for peace, development, and human advancement, the Doha Forum is positioning itself as a catalyst for meaningful change.

Kaout also commended Qatar for its leadership in creating and sustaining platforms like the Doha Forum, which she described as crucial to establishing peace and security worldwide.

She emphasised that Qatar's initiatives, combined with the contributions of diasporas across the globe-hold the potential to shape a more peaceful and secure international environment.

By fostering dialogue and encouraging global cooperation, Qatar is helping to lay the groundwork for solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges. Kaout voiced optimism about the power of collective action and diverse representation at global platforms such as the Doha Forum.

She praised the event's inclusive environment, which brings together individuals“from everywhere,” and noted that she travelled from France specifically to participate.

“Everybody can be an actor of change,” she affirmed, urging communities and leaders alike to continue moving forward with confidence and determination.

Her message,“go ahead and believe in the way we can build a new world”, captured the spirit of the Doha Forum as a space that inspires hope and mobilises action for a better future.