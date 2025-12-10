2 Arrested With 187Kg Of Opium In Ghazni

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Security forces have arrested two individuals with 187 kilograms of opium in the Gilan district of southern Ghazni province, police said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the provincial police headquarters said the narcotics were being smuggled in an Aqua-type vehicle from Badakhshan to Helmand. The car was intercepted on Tuesday evening in the Cherli area of Gilan district based on an intelligence report.

According to the statement, the suspects attempted to flee, but their vehicle overturned. A Kalashnikov rifle and 187 kilograms of opium were seized at the scene.

The police added that during initial interrogations, the detainees confessed to transporting similar narcotics twice before along the same route.

