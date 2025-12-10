Sinopec Supports Flood-Hit Communities With Emergency Water Relief Under Clear Spring Initiative

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) Sinopec has mobilized to support relief efforts by donating 75,000 Litres of bottled drinking water to flood affected regions. The initiative was launched nationwide through Sinopec's Filling Stations Network located in areas deeply impacted by the disaster. With many parts of the country facing disruptions to essential services, access to safe drinking water has emerged as a priority need.

After ensuring uninterrupted fuel supply to its Filling Station network, Sinopec responded swiftly to the national emergency by activating its flagship CSR programme, Clear Spring, to deliver drinking water to communities in need. Distribution was carried out through filling stations and strategic partners in several of the hardest hit regions, including Kandy, Badulla, Arachchikattu, Anuradhapura, Jaffna, Biyagama, Kaduwela and Kelaniya. In addition, water donations were delivered directly to the offices of the Kandy District Secretariat, Gampola Youth Centre, Kurunegala local government and Pudukkudiyiruppu Divisional Secretariat, supporting broader public sector relief and recovery efforts.

The Sinopec team dispatched multiple vehicles loaded with drinking water to support the flood-affected areas of Sri Lanka.

The donation drive took on added significance when Kumar Jayakody, Minister of Energy, personally joined Sinopec staff and volunteers in Biyagama to distribute water packages to flood affected families. The presence of government officials, together with the voluntary efforts of Sinopec's staff who mobilised without hesitation, underscored the collaborative spirit of public institutions and private operators in the Energy sectors working together to respond to a national crisis.

The water donation is part of Sinopec's broader humanitarian response, building on earlier investments under Clear Spring that brought water filtration facilities to underserved areas across the country. Earlier this year, Sinopec installed two filtration units in Madu, Mannar and Anuradhapura, and has committed to expanding this effort by identifying and deploying additional units in the future.

With many water supply systems damaged or compromised by flooding, providing immediate access to safe water is a critical first step toward stabilizing public health and welfare. Sinopec stands ready to expand the reach of the Clear Spring initiative offering clean water and community assistance in Sri Lanka's road to recovery.

Water Donations at the Sinopec Oasis Lanka Filling Station in Biyagama.



- Water Donation Initiative at Sinopec Jayasuriya Auto Service Filling Station in Arachchikattuwa.-