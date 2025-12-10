403
Provepharm expands presence in medical dyes and enters fluorescence era
(MENAFN- ALA Group) Provepharm plans to launch two new and innovative dyes as early as 2026 - to support the rise in precision surgery and minimally invasive fluorescence-guided robotic surgery
The company is refocusing efforts on innovation and R&D, which have driven growth and success for the last 25 years
Strategic partnership with Sagent Pharmaceuticals will allow for distribution of its products in the US
Marseille, France, December 10, 2025 – Provepharm, an international pharmaceutical company, today announces its strategic and operational repositioning towards the design, production and supply of innovative dyes for surgical use, particularly in the field of fluorescence-guided surgery.
The company is optimizing its business model to ramp up its growth in the US and other international markets, capitalizing on its renowned in-house expertise and several strategic partnerships.
In the US, Provepharm has opted to partner with Sagent Pharmaceuticals, a leading player in America for injectable and generic products. Sagent will be responsible for distributing Bludigo® (an injectable indigo carmine recently approved by the FDA), along with two new diagnostic dyes scheduled for launch as early as 2026. This alliance will enable the accelerated growth of Provepharm’s high-quality dyes, thanks to the support of a partner with a high degree of market expertise, in-depth knowledge of the customer base and significant commercial resources.
Provepharm also plans to market its two new dyes internationally, via its distributor network, with initial launches taking place in 2026. The aim of these innovations is to meet surgeons’ growing needs in terms of precision medicine and minimally invasive surgery, for more efficient patient care. At the same time, the company is making targeted disinvestments in non-strategic business activities.
“By 2030, our ambition is to be offering an unparalleled range of dyes and to continue innovating to develop their use,” said Hélène Thomas, deputy CEO of Provepharm.
Provepharm will leverage its R&D and scientific know-how to create new, leading-edge medical dyes to support precision surgery. It will also target new growth opportunities via its scientific platform dedicated to fluorescence, which the company plans to use to offer increasingly selective next-generation dyes, known as ‘Smart Dyes’, patented and registered as proprietary medicinal products.
“With this move, it’s back to basics at Provepharm, focusing on what drove our success: setting, and continuing to raise, visualization standards, by concentrating on the purity, stability and use of our products,” said Michel Feraud, chairman and founder of Provepharm.
The market for medical dye solutions is showing sustained performance, as evidenced by the growing use of indocyanine green and reference dyes such as methylene blue and indigo carmine. It represents more than eight million units per year (IQVIA, MAT October 2025). This trend is accelerating with the rise in the number of complex surgical procedures, especially in oncology, and the increasingly frequent use of imaging systems and fluorescence-guided surgery in hospital settings.
Advisors
Rothschild & Co acted as financial advisor to Provepharm in structuring and negotiating its commercial partnership with Sagent Pharmaceuticals.
About Sagent Pharmaceuticals
Sagent Pharmaceuticals, founded in 2006, is a leading provider of generic and specialty pharmaceuticals. Sagent’s portfolio of over 100 products offers flexibility across diverse therapeutic categories, formulations and packaging configurations including vials, syringes, premix bags and ophthalmic solutions. Sagent’s global network of partners with rapid development capabilities, sophisticated manufacturing and innovative drug delivery technologies, enables its extensive and rapidly expanding pharmaceutical product portfolio, fulfilling the evolving needs of patients.
Discover Pharmaceutical Excellence: visit
