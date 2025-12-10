403
Tata Tea Premium Launches Its New Campaign Celebrating thoughtful gestures that epitomize ‘Premium’ Care
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, December 9th, 2025 – Tata Tea Premium Care unveils its latest campaign, a thoughtful tribute to the beauty of caring gestures. At its heart lies a simple belief: care for the ones we love should always feel special—it deserves to be premium.
The new TVC brings this philosophy of care to life through a tender, meaningful moment—a husband noticing his wife’s dedication after a long day at work. Instead of grand gestures, he chooses something deeply personal: replacing their usual tea with Tata Tea Premium Care. One cup, brewed with care, becomes a symbol of love and warmth.
This narrative reminds us that true care isn’t about extravagance, but about thoughtfulness. And when that care is infused with the goodness of natural ingredients and the richness of tradition, it transforms into something truly premium.
Commenting on the campaign, Puneet Das, President – Packaged Beverages, India & South Asia at Tata Consumer Products, said:
“Today, many households are seeking not just great taste, but credible wellness cues in the choices they make. By combining Tata Tea Premium’s signature strong Assam blend with carefully selected natural ingredients like Ginger, Elaichi, Tulsi, Mulethi, and Brahmi—each celebrated for their time-tested wellness benefits—Tata Tea Premium Care delivers not just great taste, but the goodness of natural ingredients. It offers a more considered, premium alternative to regular tea—reflective of care that is truly elevated. This thought of Premium Care is beautifully brought to life in our new TVC, which portrays an everyday moment and shows that when you choose Tata Tea Premium Care, you are choosing to transform a simple chai break into an act of thoughtful well-being.”
Experience Care that is truly elevated:
About Tata Consumer Products Limited
Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company’s portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini meals. Its key beverage brands include Tata Tea, Tetley, Organic India, Eight O’Clock Coffee, Tata Coffee Grand, Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, Tata Copper+ and Tata Gluco+. Its foods portfolio includes brands such as Tata Salt, Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Ching’s Secret and Smith & Jones. In India, Tata Consumer Products has a reach of over 275 million households, giving it an unparalleled ability to leverage the Tata brand in consumer products. The Company has a consolidated annual turnover of Rs. 17,618 Crs with operations in India and International markets.
