Youth Workers' Tour To Historical Sites

The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, in collaboration with the Ministry of Defense, organized a tour for youth workers of the Ministry of Agriculture to historical sites in the Northern Red Sea Region. The tour was aimed at acquainting the youth workers with their history.

The 80-member youth group visited the areas in which the Salina and Fenkil operations against the Ethiopian colonizers took place, as well as the Ghinda front and historical sites in Massawa, and they were provided briefings by freedom fighters who were stationed in the areas. They also visited the Northern Red Sea Museum and the Abdur organic fertilizer production institution.

