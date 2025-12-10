Deevid AI Supercharges Video Creation With Leading Models And New AI Video Agent Workflow

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integrated AI Music and Text-to-Speech expand DeeVid's end-to-end content generation capabilities

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeeVid AI, a fast-growing platform for AI video creation, today announced a major upgrade to its AI Video Generation capabilities, and a strategic shift toward full AI Video Agent workflows. Alongside this, DeeVid is rolling out AI Music and Text-to-Speech (TTS) features, turning the platform into a powerful, all-in-one engine for video, image, sound, and voice generation.

From Single Prompts to Full AI Video Workflows

Until now, many AI tools have focused on isolated steps: generating a short clip, editing a single image, or adding basic effects. DeeVid AI is now concentrating on the entire workflow – from idea to published video – powered by an AI Video Agent

DeeVid's upgraded video engine brings together multiple state-of-the-art models for:



Text to Video AI: Turn scripts, prompts, or product descriptions into cinematic scenes in seconds.



Image to Video AI: Animate static images, storyboards, or product photos into dynamic visuals.

Video to Video AI & AI Video Editing: Restyle, extend, and enhance existing footage without complex timelines.



The new AI Video Agent is designed to act like an intelligent production assistant inside DeeVid AI. Rather than clicking through dozens of tools, users can rely on the agent to coordinate tasks step by step.

AI Music and TTS: Completing the Creative Stack

To support this workflow-centric vision, DeeVid AI is expanding beyond visuals into sound and voice.

DeeVid's new AI Music Generator allows users to generate original tracks tailored to their videos. DeeVid's Text to Speech capabilities enable natural, expressive voiceovers without needing a studio, AI Music and TTS turn DeeVid into a full-stack AI content studio: video, imagery, music, and narration can all be generated and coordinated in one place.

Availability

The enhanced AI Video Generator engine, AI Video Agent workflow features, and AI Music + TTS capabilities are already rolled out to All DeeVid AI users.

About DeeVid AI

DeeVid AI is an AI-powered creative platform, helps individuals and teams create high-quality content faster and more affordably than ever before. From social media creators to global brands, DeeVid AI is redefining how visual stories are imagined, produced, and shared.

