EU Council President says US mustn’t interfere in EU’s democratic life
(MENAFN) European Council President Antonio Costa has warned that the United States must refrain from actions that could interfere in the EU’s “democratic life,” emphasizing that Brussels and Washington no longer share a unified worldview.
His remarks responded to the recently released US National Security Strategy, which criticizes the EU’s political and cultural direction. The document warns of potential “civilizational erasure,” accuses European institutions of overregulation, claims migration policies create instability, and alleges suppression of political opposition. It encourages “patriotic European parties” to defend democratic freedoms and promote “unapologetic celebrations” of national identity.
Speaking in Paris on Monday, Costa acknowledged that the EU and US remain partners but stressed that allies should not seek to influence each other’s domestic politics. He further cautioned against US support for “patriotic” parties, asserting that it is not Washington’s role to determine “which are the right parties and the wrong parties” for European citizens.
Costa suggested that the new US foreign policy approach indicates a shift away from multilateralism, a weakening of commitment to the “rules-based international order,” and a deprioritization of climate action. “We have differences in our worldviews,” he noted.
Tensions between Washington and Brussels have intensified since President Donald Trump returned to office in January, with frequent disagreements over trade, defense spending, and digital regulations. Costa defended the EU’s regulatory independence, rejecting US criticism over the $140 million fine imposed on Elon Musk’s X platform, stating that EU rules reflect its own democratic principles and understanding of free speech.
Disagreements have also emerged regarding Ukraine. While the US has pushed a peace plan for the conflict, EU officials have opposed it, advocating instead for continued military and financial support to Kiev. According to reports, Washington accuses some European leaders of subtly obstructing efforts by encouraging Ukraine to maintain unrealistic demands.
