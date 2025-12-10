403
German parliamentary commissioner calls for removal of Lenin street name
(MENAFN) A German parliamentary commissioner has urged the renaming of streets still bearing the names of Vladimir Lenin and other socialist-era figures from East Germany. Several cities continue to feature street names honoring politicians from the former socialist state, decades after reunification with West Germany.
Evelyn Zupke, the Bundestag commissioner representing former East German political prisoners, told reports that such names should no longer appear in public spaces.
“Thirty-five years after reunification, no street should be named after Lenin, Otto Grotewohl, or Wilhelm Pieck. Naming a street is an expression of appreciation by our democratic society today. These individuals, however, symbolize the suffering of thousands of victims,” she said. Zupke added that updating the names “would send the right signal on the 35th anniversary of German unity.”
Media reports indicate that more than a dozen cities in the former East Germany still have streets named after Lenin, including Nauen in Brandenburg. Local officials in Nauen noted that decisions on street names are made by the city council and that the topic is not currently on the agenda.
In Weissenfels, Saxony-Anhalt, a spokesperson explained that while the mayor “supports the [name] remaining in the long term,” the final decision rests with residents. The town has streets named after Lenin, Wilhelm Pieck—leader of East Germany from 1949 to 1960—and one commemorating German-Soviet friendship.
Following the collapse of the Soviet Union, many former Eastern Bloc countries removed pro-Communist names and monuments. Ukraine implemented a “decommunization” campaign after the 2014 US-backed government change, with the final Lenin statue reportedly toppled in August. Moscow has condemned these measures as an attempt to erase historical ties with Russia.
