Automechanika Dubai Spotlights Governmentindustry Collaboration Driving Sustainability In The Automotive Aftermarket On Opening Day

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Industry expert outlines the importance of government–industry collaboration as Automechanika Academy drives the region's transition to a circular, low-emission automotive future

Automechanika Dubai is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Takes place until Thursday, 11 December

Dubai, UAE: Automechanika Dubai, the largest international trade exhibition for the automotive aftermarket in the Middle East and Africa, has placed sustainability at the centre of this year's Automechanika Academy programme.

Speaking during one of the opening sessions, Sameer Parab, Senior Manager / Sector Lead, Automotive & Mobility at Aranca, outlined how coordinated efforts between policymakers, regulators, and industry leaders are shaping a greener, more innovative future for the regional automotive ecosystem as part of a keynote address titled Sustainability in the Aftermarket: Government Initiatives and Industry Collaboration.

Aligned with the event's increased government presence, which includes the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) Dubai as Government Supporters, the session highlighted how targeted government incentives, evolving regulatory frameworks, and accelerating investment in sustainable technologies are transforming the aftermarket landscape.

The discussion addressed the practical enablers of long-term environmental impact reduction, including circular economy models and remanufacturing, greener workshop operations, fleet transition strategies, resource efficiency, and the integration of digital tools to support sustainability.

He said:“Targeted government incentives, evolving regulatory frameworks, and accelerating investment in sustainable technologies are fundamentally reshaping the automotive aftermarket. As policies tighten around emissions and end-of-life vehicles, and scrappage schemes begin to reward responsible disposal, markets gain the regulatory clarity and feedstock they need to scale circular practices.

“At the same time, OEMs and tier-ones are investing heavily in remanufacturing, advanced recycling, and battery recovery, turning what was once waste into a strategic asset. Together, these forces are shifting the aftermarket from a fragmented, informal ecosystem to a structured, value-creating circular economy delivering lower total cost of ownership for fleets and drivers while materially reducing the sector's environmental footprint.”

The Middle East continues to advance its sustainability agenda at pace. The UAE is entering a crucial stage in its electric mobility transition, with EV adoption rising quickly. Under the National Electric Vehicle Strategy, the country aims for EVs to make up 50% of all vehicles by 2050, supported by government targets, growing corporate fleet electrification, and strong consumer demand for next-generation vehicles.

According to Roland Berger, nearly 24,000 EVs were sold in the UAE in 2024, while estimates from organisations such as Positive Zero indicate EV sales could rise from 3% today to 30% by 2030, underscoring the country's rapid shift toward cleaner transport.

“The UAE is on the right track. By defining clear policies and exploring battery recovery and second-life applications, it's positioning itself at the forefront of a fast-growing circular automotive market in the GCC,” added Parab.

Developed under the theme Driving the Next Era of Automotive Aftermarket, the Automechanika Academy will serve as the region's premier knowledge-exchange platform, bringing together policymakers, OEMs, suppliers, fleet operators, workshop owners, investors, and technology innovators. Designed to equip the industry with strategic insights and practical guidance, the Academy addresses the trends, challenges, and disruptions reshaping the global aftermarket landscape.

Tommy Le, Show Manager, Automechanika Dubai, said:“Today's discussions illustrate why sustainability is no longer a future ambition but a defining force reshaping the automotive aftermarket now. The insights shared highlight how policy direction, industry collaboration, and investment in clean technologies are accelerating real, measurable progress across the region. As governments strengthen regulatory frameworks and companies embrace circularity, electrification, and greener operations, we are witnessing the foundation of a more resilient, innovative, and environmentally responsible aftermarket ecosystem take shape.”

Other sessions today included insights from Aishwarya Menon of SGS, who outlined how regulatory and conformity standards are strengthening safety and quality in the aftermarket.

A panel discussion moderated by McKinsey & Company's Sebastian Kempf, featuring Talib Khushnood, Petromin Corporation, senior consultant, Maxim Svyato, and Tobias Alando from the Kenya Association of Manufacturers, outlined collaboration between OEMs and the aftermarket. Frank Schlehuber (CLEPA) added a global perspective on regulatory shifts and competitiveness in the independent aftermarket.

Further sessions led by experts from Frost & Sullivan, SGS, Slimstock MEA, DHL Global Forwarding, Transport Overseas Group, and Al-Futtaim Logistics highlighted trade frameworks and supply chain resilience. The day concluded with Vitali Bielski, Intelia Nova, on quick-service growth opportunities and Fahad Ali, Broomstick Creative, on how digital content and community-building are reshaping aftermarket brand engagement.

Automechanika Dubai continues until Thursday, 11 December, when the show concludes at 6pm.

