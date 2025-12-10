MENAFN - Mid-East Info) From Monk Fruit to Allulose: How GCC Families Are Rethinking Sugar for Healthier Living.

Sweetness is a universal pleasure, woven into family traditions, morning routines, and celebrations across the world. But as lifestyle diseases like diabetes and obesity continue to rise in the region, consumers are actively rethinking the type of sweetness they welcome into their kitchens. A recent regional study suggests that overare now seeking natural sugar alternatives to balance taste with wellbeing.

This shift has sparked a growing curiosity around new-generation sweeteners, what they're made from, whether they truly support health goals, and how they behave in everyday food and drink. Not all natural sweeteners are alike, and understanding their differences helps families choose smarter.

Among the most popular today is monk fruit, a tiny melon from China's highlands once celebrated as the“Immortals' Fruit.” What makes monk fruit unique is, antioxidant compounds that deliver powerful sweetness without calories or a spike in blood sugar. But monk fruit extract alone is extremely intense, so it is blended for balance.

One combines, a naturally fermented ingredient from fruits and plants. This creates a familiar, sugar-like taste at a, making it perfect for everyday use, coffee, tea, cereals, and home recipes, especially for those shifting away from refined sugar without wanting noticeable change.

The second combines, a rare sugar found in figs and raisins that the body does not metabolize. Unlike sugar alcohols, allulose offers an ultra-clean taste with no cooling sensation and behaves just like sugar in heat. This makes it a strong favorite for, bringing back caramelization, browning, and soft textures, all with almost zero calories.

also exists on its own as a sweetener. It provides about, excellent for reducing calories while still preserving sweetness. It blends smoothly into beverages and can be cooked or baked, making it a familiar first step into the natural sweetener world.

, another well-loved plant-based option, comes from the stevia leaf of South America. Its extract, called steviol glycosides, delivers sweetness many times stronger than sugar, meaning only a tiny amount is needed. When blended with erythritol, stevia becomes more rounded and versatile. It is especially popular among those managing weight or blood sugar in the Gulf, allowing guilt-free sweetness with zero calories.



Granulated allulose is ideal for baking traditional sweets and pastries that families don't want to compromise on, from date-filled cookies to celebratory cakes. Allulose syrup, meanwhile, offers an indulgent drizzle over pancakes, smoothies, or breakfast favorites, but without the sugar rush associated with honey or maple syrup.

Then comes allulose in another form, as a granulated sweetener and as a syrup.

What connects all these ingredients is a shared purpose: helping people enjoy sweetness while reducing health burdens linked to refined sugar. They differ in how they're made, how they taste, and most importantly, how they fit into everyday life:

Dubai based brand, now found across leading retailers in the GCC, are making these options more accessible than ever, so that families can choose sweetness with intention, not compromise.

“Eating better should feel enjoyable, not restrictive,” says, Founder of Livsmart.“When people can keep their favorite recipes and still make a smarter choice for their wellbeing, that is where real change begins.”

As the Gulf embraces a future of smarter food choices, the question isn't whether sweetness has a place, it always will, but which kind we choose to invite home.