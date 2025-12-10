403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Future Of Sweetness: Understanding The Rise Of Natural Sugar Alternatives
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) From Monk Fruit to Allulose: How GCC Families Are Rethinking Sugar for Healthier Living.
Sweetness is a universal pleasure, woven into family traditions, morning routines, and celebrations across the world. But as lifestyle diseases like diabetes and obesity continue to rise in the region, consumers are actively rethinking the type of sweetness they welcome into their kitchens. A recent regional study suggests that over 60% of shoppers are now seeking natural sugar alternatives to balance taste with wellbeing. This shift has sparked a growing curiosity around new-generation sweeteners, what they're made from, whether they truly support health goals, and how they behave in everyday food and drink. Not all natural sweeteners are alike, and understanding their differences helps families choose smarter. Among the most popular today is monk fruit, a tiny melon from China's highlands once celebrated as the“Immortals' Fruit.” What makes monk fruit unique is mogrosides, antioxidant compounds that deliver powerful sweetness without calories or a spike in blood sugar. But monk fruit extract alone is extremely intense, so it is blended for balance. Here is where consumers encounter two different monk fruit options: One combines Monk Fruit with Erythritol, a naturally fermented ingredient from fruits and plants. This creates a familiar, sugar-like taste at a 1:1 level of sweetness, making it perfect for everyday use, coffee, tea, cereals, and home recipes, especially for those shifting away from refined sugar without wanting noticeable change. The second combines Monk Fruit with Allulose, a rare sugar found in figs and raisins that the body does not metabolize. Unlike sugar alcohols, allulose offers an ultra-clean taste with no cooling sensation and behaves just like sugar in heat. This makes it a strong favorite for baking enthusiasts, bringing back caramelization, browning, and soft textures, all with almost zero calories. Erythritol also exists on its own as a sweetener. It provides about 70% the sweetness of sugar, excellent for reducing calories while still preserving sweetness. It blends smoothly into beverages and can be cooked or baked, making it a familiar first step into the natural sweetener world. Stevia, another well-loved plant-based option, comes from the stevia leaf of South America. Its extract, called steviol glycosides, delivers sweetness many times stronger than sugar, meaning only a tiny amount is needed. When blended with erythritol, stevia becomes more rounded and versatile. It is especially popular among those managing weight or blood sugar in the Gulf, allowing guilt-free sweetness with zero calories. Then comes allulose in another form, as a granulated sweetener and as a syrup.
. For Baking (caramelizing): Monk Fruit sweetener with Allulose / Allulose Sweetener
. For a Sweet syrup: Allulose Syrup
. For Weight & Glucose control: Stevia blends
. For Easy Transitioning: Erythritol Dubai based brand Livsmart, now found across leading retailers in the GCC, are making these options more accessible than ever, so that families can choose sweetness with intention, not compromise. “Eating better should feel enjoyable, not restrictive,” says Sahil Advani, Founder of Livsmart.“When people can keep their favorite recipes and still make a smarter choice for their wellbeing, that is where real change begins.” As the Gulf embraces a future of smarter food choices, the question isn't whether sweetness has a place, it always will, but which kind we choose to invite home.
Sweetness is a universal pleasure, woven into family traditions, morning routines, and celebrations across the world. But as lifestyle diseases like diabetes and obesity continue to rise in the region, consumers are actively rethinking the type of sweetness they welcome into their kitchens. A recent regional study suggests that over 60% of shoppers are now seeking natural sugar alternatives to balance taste with wellbeing. This shift has sparked a growing curiosity around new-generation sweeteners, what they're made from, whether they truly support health goals, and how they behave in everyday food and drink. Not all natural sweeteners are alike, and understanding their differences helps families choose smarter. Among the most popular today is monk fruit, a tiny melon from China's highlands once celebrated as the“Immortals' Fruit.” What makes monk fruit unique is mogrosides, antioxidant compounds that deliver powerful sweetness without calories or a spike in blood sugar. But monk fruit extract alone is extremely intense, so it is blended for balance. Here is where consumers encounter two different monk fruit options: One combines Monk Fruit with Erythritol, a naturally fermented ingredient from fruits and plants. This creates a familiar, sugar-like taste at a 1:1 level of sweetness, making it perfect for everyday use, coffee, tea, cereals, and home recipes, especially for those shifting away from refined sugar without wanting noticeable change. The second combines Monk Fruit with Allulose, a rare sugar found in figs and raisins that the body does not metabolize. Unlike sugar alcohols, allulose offers an ultra-clean taste with no cooling sensation and behaves just like sugar in heat. This makes it a strong favorite for baking enthusiasts, bringing back caramelization, browning, and soft textures, all with almost zero calories. Erythritol also exists on its own as a sweetener. It provides about 70% the sweetness of sugar, excellent for reducing calories while still preserving sweetness. It blends smoothly into beverages and can be cooked or baked, making it a familiar first step into the natural sweetener world. Stevia, another well-loved plant-based option, comes from the stevia leaf of South America. Its extract, called steviol glycosides, delivers sweetness many times stronger than sugar, meaning only a tiny amount is needed. When blended with erythritol, stevia becomes more rounded and versatile. It is especially popular among those managing weight or blood sugar in the Gulf, allowing guilt-free sweetness with zero calories. Then comes allulose in another form, as a granulated sweetener and as a syrup.
-
Granulated allulose is ideal for baking traditional sweets and pastries that families don't want to compromise on, from date-filled cookies to celebratory cakes.
Allulose syrup, meanwhile, offers an indulgent drizzle over pancakes, smoothies, or breakfast favorites, but without the sugar rush associated with honey or maple syrup.
. For Baking (caramelizing): Monk Fruit sweetener with Allulose / Allulose Sweetener
. For a Sweet syrup: Allulose Syrup
. For Weight & Glucose control: Stevia blends
. For Easy Transitioning: Erythritol Dubai based brand Livsmart, now found across leading retailers in the GCC, are making these options more accessible than ever, so that families can choose sweetness with intention, not compromise. “Eating better should feel enjoyable, not restrictive,” says Sahil Advani, Founder of Livsmart.“When people can keep their favorite recipes and still make a smarter choice for their wellbeing, that is where real change begins.” As the Gulf embraces a future of smarter food choices, the question isn't whether sweetness has a place, it always will, but which kind we choose to invite home.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment