Dongfeng Motor Successfully Completes Official Transportation Support Mission For G20 Summit In South Africa, Green Fleet Earns International Acclaim

Recently, as the official designated vehicle partner for the 2025 G20 Summit in South Africa, Dongfeng Motor ( ) delivered an outstanding performance, successfully completing all transportation support tasks for the summit held in Johannesburg. The specialized green fleet, comprising multiple new energy vehicle models such as the Dongfeng BOX, Dongfeng 007, provided efficient, safe, and reliable high-quality transportation services for national delegations and working staff during the conference. Its excellent operational coordination and stable product performance earned high praise and recognition from all participating parties. This not only demonstrated Dongfeng Motor's capabilities on the international stage of premier political and economic events but also successfully tested its comprehensive ability to deliver systematic transportation solutions in complex and demanding scenarios.

This collaboration stemmed from the joint efforts of Dongfeng and South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation, aiming to provide a high-standard green mobility solution for the summit. The fleet's zero-failure stable operation during the event visually showcased Dongfeng Motor's latest achievements in electrification technology, intelligent manufacturing, and high-end quality control to the world. It represents a significant practice of Dongfeng's long-term commitment to innovation and sustainable development. Through its successful debut on the international stage, Dongfeng Motor has demonstrated with concrete actions that its new energy vehicles are fully capable of meeting the high-end and rigorous transportation demands globally, both in terms of capability and reliability.

The success of serving as an official partner for the G20 Summit has significantly enhanced Dongfeng's brand reputation and influence in South Africa and across the broader African region, laying a solid foundation of trust for future market expansion. This collaboration epitomizes and highlights Dongfeng's deep cultivation of the African market in recent years through localized production, technological exchanges, and other initiatives.

Looking ahead, Dongfeng Motor will seize this opportunity to translate the experience refined during this service support mission into momentum for continuously improving its products and services. The company will continue to uphold an open and cooperative global approach

