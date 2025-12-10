MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market to Surpass $23 billion in 2029. In comparison, the Commercial Vehicle market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,431 billion by 2029, with Autonomous Commercial Vehicle to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Transport industry, which is expected to be $8,792 billion by 2029, the Autonomous Commercial Vehicle market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market in 2029

North America will be the largest region in the autonomous commercial vehicle market in 2029, valued at $10,626 million. The market is expected to grow from $4,946 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. The rapid growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the surge in adoption of electric vehicles and rising e-commerce.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market In 2029?

The USA will be the largest country in the autonomous commercial vehicle market in 2029, valued at $9,370 million. The market is expected to grow from $4,297 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%. The rapid growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing investments and increasing consumer demand for faster deliveries.

What will be Largest Segment in the Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market in 2029?

The autonomous commercial vehicle market is segmented by vehicle into truck, trailer, bus and other vehicle types. The truck market will be the largest segment of the autonomous commercial vehicle market segmented by vehicle, accounting for 54% or $12,529 million of the total in 2029. The truck market will be supported by increasing demand for long-haul freight transport, rising lab or costs and driver shortages, advancements in AI and sensor technology, government regulations supporting autonomous driving, improvements in fuel efficiency and cost savings, growing e-commerce and logistics industries and enhanced safety features reducing accident rates and shortage of skilled commercial drivers.

The autonomous commercial vehicle market is segmented by automation level into driver assistance, partial automation, conditional automation, high automation and full automation. The driver assistance market will be the largest segment of the autonomous commercial vehicle market segmented by automation level, accounting for 52 % or $12,018 million of the total in 2029. The driver assistance market will be supported by the increasing demand for enhanced road safety, growing adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), stringent government regulations for vehicle safety, rising concerns over driver fatigue and human error, advancements in AI and sensor technologies and the need for improved fuel efficiency and operational cost reduction in commercial fleets and smart cities.

The autonomous commercial vehicle market is segmented by fuel type into conventional, hybrid vehicle and electric vehicle. The conventional market will be the largest segment of the autonomous commercial vehicle market segmented by fuel type, accounting for 50% or $11,470 million of the total in 2029. The conventional market will be supported by continued reliance on human-driven commercial vehicles, slower adoption rates of autonomous technology due to regulatory and infrastructure challenges, high initial costs of automation, preference for traditional vehicles in regions with limited technological advancements and the established presence of conventional fleet operations in logistics, construction and public transportation industries and e-commerce.

What is the expected CAGR for the Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the autonomous commercial vehicle market leading up to 2029 is 19%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global autonomous commercial vehicle market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape transportation, logistics, and industrial mobility ecosystems worldwide. The Rise In Development Of Smart Cities - The rise in development of smart cities will become a key driver of growth in the autonomous commercial vehicle market by 2029. As smart cities grow, so does the demand for automated, on-demand deliveries and services from e-commerce to waste collection, which autonomous commercial vehicles are well-suited to handle. Smart cities feature advanced infrastructure like 5G, smart traffic systems and connected roads that enable safe and efficient use of autonomous vehicles. These cities also emphasize sustainability, making electric autonomous vehicles ideal for reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency. As a result, the rise in development of smart cities is anticipated to contributing to a 2.0% annual growth in the market.

The Increasing Use Of 5G And Smart Connectivity In Vehicles- The increasing use of 5G and smart connectivity in vehicles will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the autonomous commercial vehicle market by 2029. 5G enables ultra-fast, low-latency communication between vehicles, infrastructure and control centers, allowing real-time updates essential for autonomous navigation and safety. It supports vehicle-to-everything (V2X) connectivity, including communication with other vehicles, traffic systems and pedestrians, enhancing coordination and accident prevention. This smart connectivity improves the efficiency, responsiveness and reliability of autonomous commercial vehicles. Consequently, the increasing use of 5G and smart connectivity in vehicles is projected to contributing to a 1.3% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Consumer Demand For Faster Deliveries - The increasing consumer demand for faster deliveries will serve as a key growth catalyst for the autonomous commercial vehicle market by 2029. Autonomous commercial vehicles help meet rising demand for faster deliveries by operating 24/7 without breaks, eliminating delays from driver fatigue or shift limits. They use AI and real-time data to optimize routes, ensuring quicker and more reliable transit. Additionally, they streamline logistics by coordinating with warehouses, reducing bottlenecks and improving inventory turnover. Therefore, this increasing consumer demand for faster deliveries is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Growth In E-Commerce And Logistics - The growth in e-commerce and logistics will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the autonomous commercial vehicle market by 2029 The rise of online shopping has increased demand for both last-mile and long-haul deliveries, prompting logistics firms to adopt autonomous vehicles for scalable, driver-independent transport. These vehicles can operate 24/7, enhancing delivery speed and supply chain efficiency. They also enable smarter fleet management and route optimization using AI and real-time data, especially during high-demand periods. Consequently, growth in e-commerce and logistics is projected to contributing to a 0.3% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the autonomous truck market, the partial automation commercial autonomous vehicle market and the conventional autonomous commercial vehicle market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $20 billion in market value by 2029, driven by increasing adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), rising demand for logistics automation, and growing investments in smart mobility infrastructure. This surge reflects the accelerating transition toward autonomous and semi-autonomous transportation technologies, enabling greater operational efficiency, safety, and cost optimization, and fueling transformative growth within the broader commercial vehicle automation industry.

The autonomous truck market is projected to grow by $7,426 million, the partial automation commercial autonomous vehicle market by $7,068 million, and the conventional autonomous commercial vehicle market by $5,638 million over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

