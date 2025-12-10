Men's And Women's Boxing Nationals To Be Held Simultaneously From Dec 31 In Greater Noida

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) For the first time, the Elite senior nationals for men's and women's will be held simultaneously, bringing India's top boxing talent under the same roof from December 31, 2025, to January 6, 2026, at Gautam Buddha University, Greater Noida.

Services enter as the defending Men's National Champions, while Railways aim to retain the Women's Team Championship title. The official draw will take place on December 30, marking the start of India's next high-performance cycle.

"Units from across the country will compete across ten weight categories each for men and women, in full compliance with World Boxing Technical & Competition Rules. Each unit is permitted to field one boxer per category, with no reserves allowed. Eligible boxers must be born between January 1, 1985 and December 31, 2006," Boxing Federation of India (BFI) said in a release.

All matches will follow the international competition format, consisting of three rounds of three minutes each, with one-minute rest periods and the 10-point must scoring system.

Speaking on the occasion, BFI chief Ajay Singh said,“Strong systems are the backbone of long-term success, and the National Championships are where that system truly begins. This stage creates opportunity, reveals talent, and gives every boxer a fair pathway into the national camp.

"Our recent success at the World Boxing Cup Finals proved how powerful this can be. As we prepare for the challenges ahead, these championships will be crucial in identifying and preparing the athletes who can carry our hopes forward.”

Many of India's brightest stars at the World Boxing Cup Finals began their ascent at the previous Nationals. Sachin Siwach and Hitesh Gulia, who claimed gold at the World Boxing Cup Finals, were first crowned National Champions. Minakshi and Jaismine, now the reigning World Champions, also made their early statements at these very events.

With the international calendar progressing towards the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle, the Nationals once again serve as the gateway to India's elite programme.