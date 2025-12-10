Completion Of Ayvens EUR 360 Million Share Buyback Programme For Cancellation Purpose
|Issuer's name
|Issuer's code (LEI)
|Transaction date
|ISIN code
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of shares
|Value in EUR
|Market (MIC code)
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|08/12/2025
|FR0013258662
|81,737
|11.32
|925,001
|XPAR
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|08/12/2025
|FR0013258662
|109,372
|11.32
|1,238,069
|DXE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|08/12/2025
|FR0013258662
|19,842
|11.32
|224,643
|TQE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|08/12/2025
|FR0013258662
|23,072
|11.32
|261,205
|AQE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|09/12/2025
|FR0013258662
|128,004
|11.15
|1,427,053
|XPAR
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|09/12/2025
|FR0013258662
|106,670
|11.14
|1,188,293
|DXE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|09/12/2025
|FR0013258662
|20,200
|11.14
|225,028
|TQE
|AYVENS SA
|969500E7V019H9NP7427
|09/12/2025
|FR0013258662
|23,646
|11.14
|263,356
|AQE
|TOTAL
|512,543
|11.22
|About Ayvens
| Ayvens is a leading global sustainable mobility player committed to making life flow better. We've been improving mobility for decades, providing full-service leasing, flexible subscription services, fleet management and multi-mobility solutions to large international corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals.
With more than 14,000 employees across 41 countries, 3.2
| million vehicles and the world's largest multi-brand EV fleet, we are in a unique position to lead the way to net zero and spearhead the digital transformation of the mobility sector. The company is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: AYV). Societe Generale Group is Ayvens majority shareholder.
Find out more at ayvens
|Press contact
| Elise Boorée
Communications Department
Tel: +33 (0)6 25 01 24 16
Attachment
Completion of Ayvens EUR 360 million share buyback programme
