Zelenskyy hails Italy’s role in advancing Ukraine peace talks
(MENAFN) According to general reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described his Tuesday meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome as “very substantive,” highlighting Italy’s influential role in supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at advancing peace.
Speaking on Telegram, Zelenskyy said he updated Meloni on Ukraine’s negotiating team and stressed that Kyiv and Rome are closely coordinating their diplomatic steps as discussions continue on a US-backed peace proposal.
“We appreciate Italy’s active role in generating practical ideas and defining steps to bring peace closer. We are counting greatly on Italy’s continued support – it matters for Ukraine,” he said.
He also expressed gratitude for Italy’s latest energy assistance package, which includes equipment designed to help Ukrainian families and communities withstand ongoing Russian strikes.
“This is exactly what will support Ukrainian families, our people, children, and everyday life in our cities and communities, which continue to endure constant Russian attacks. We must protect lives. Thank you, Italy!” Zelenskyy added.
During the visit, Zelenskyy also met Pope Leo XIV at Castel Gandolfo, where discussions centered on the war in Ukraine. The pontiff emphasized the importance of maintaining dialogue to achieve a “just and lasting peace,” while Zelenskyy briefed him on ongoing diplomatic efforts with the US and extended an invitation for the pope to visit Ukraine.
These meetings came on the heels of Zelenskyy’s talks in London and Brussels the previous day regarding the revised peace proposal.
