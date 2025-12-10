Boeing Delivers 44 Jets In November, Rival Airbus Hits 72



Boeing reported 164 new orders for its jets in November, outnumbering rival Airbus's 75.

Almost half of November's orders were for the 777X model, including 65 orders from Emirates. Industry leaders are expressing greater confidence in Boeing's delivery commitment than in Airbus's.

Boeing Co. (BA) reported that it completed delivery of 44 new jets in November 2025, a 17% decline from the previous month's 53, the company reported on its website on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Airbus, its top competitor, reported delivering 72 planes in the same period. Shares of Boeing traded about 1.5% lower on Tuesday morning.

Order Surge

Despite the drop in delivery figures, Boeing raked in 164 new jet orders last month, far out-numbering the 75 that Airbus clocked in the same period. This brings Boeing's total tally to 1,000 for the year, more than double the 11-month total for 2024, which came in at 427.

A majority of these orders for the year were for 737 Max jetliners, although the 777X, with its twin-engine configuration, had the most orders among all jets in November. Boeing reported 74 orders for the latter in the month, including 65 orders from Emirates.

The surge in demand for Boeing jets comes as Airbus has struggled with industrial glitches and fuselage panel quality issues in recent months, leading to the grounding of multiple aircraft as a precaution.

Meanwhile, industry leaders are expressing greater confidence in Boeing than in Airbus. IATA director general Willie Walsh told Reuters earlier in the day that people trust Boeing's delivery commitment much more, while that for Airbus is declining. Airbus will need to deliver 133 jets this month to meet its annual 2025 delivery target of 790 , according to the company.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around BA declined from 'extremely bullish' to 'bullish' territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume dropped from 'extremely high' to 'high' levels.

One user called the drop 'healthy' after the stock's recent upward climb, urging investors to keep buying.

Shares of BA have climbed almost 30% in the past year. For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<