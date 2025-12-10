IND Vs SA: Hardik Pandya's Unbeaten 59 Powers India To Win In Cuttack

Hardik Pandya was named Player of the Match after his unbeaten 59 of 28 deliveries, which powered India to a commanding win against South Africa in the first T20I in Cuttack on Tuesday. Walking in during a difficult phase, Pandya counterattacked with remarkable composure and precision, helping India post a strong total of 175/6, which proved more than enough for the visitors.

'I had to be a bit gutsy'

Reflecting on his match-winning innings, Pandya said he had to trust his instincts and adapt quickly to the surface. "I had to back my shots. I realised the wicket had a bit of spice. I had to be a bit gutsy. It was more about timing the ball, not breaking the ball. I was very satisfied with the way I was batting," he said after the match.

On fitness and 'team first' mindset

Pandya, who has spent significant time strengthening his fitness over the past few months, highlighted the discipline and commitment behind his return. "The last six-seven months have been great from my fitness point of view. These last 50 days, being away from loved ones, being at NCA (National Cricket Academy), making sure that all these things are covered. It was satisfying when you come here, the results come like this," he added. "As a cricketer, I have never been fussy about what roles I have in the game. I have always been motivated to all the time make sure that it doesn't matter what Hardik Pandya wants, it is about what India wants. The mindset helps me. I have always tried to put my team first. That is my biggest USP and that is what has helped me," Pandya said.

'It is about gamesmanship'

Pandya also explained his approach while targeting South African spinner Keshav Maharaj during his innings, "I knew he wouldn't be going closer to Axar. I don't think I was planning that. If it came in my arc, I was going for it. He took a chance, so did I. Mine was more calculative on that track. I tried to capitalise and it paid off. It is about gamesmanship and identifying the right bowlers and take the bowlers down. If it comes off, it looks good."

How the match unfolded

Coming to the match, India posted 175/6 after opting to field first, with Hardik Pandya (59* in 28 balls, with five fours and four sixes), Tilak Varma (26 in 32 balls, with two fours and a six) and Axar Patel (23 in 21 balls, with a six) being amongst the top scorers. Lungi Ngidi (3/31) was the pick of the bowlers for SA, while Lutho Sipmala (2/38) was also good with the ball. In the run-chase, South Africa was never a threat really, with Dewald Brevis (22 in 14 balls, with three fours and a six) offering slight resistance. SA was bundled out for 74 in 12.3 overs, with Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy and Axar Patel getting two wickets. Hardik and Shivam Dube got one each.

With both bat and leadership presence on display, Pandya played a central role in India securing a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)