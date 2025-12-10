Qatar, Saudi Reaffirm Commitment To Joint Parliamentary Action

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Shura Council held official discussions yesterday with the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which addressed the path of parliamentary relations between the two sides and ways to enhance them, and the development of joint action mechanisms in various regional and global forums.

The Qatari side was chaired by Speaker of the Shura Council H E Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, while the Saudi side was chaired by Speaker of the Shura Council H E Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Sheikh, who is visiting Doha as part of boosting cooperation between the two councils.

At the beginning of the session, H E Al Ghanim welcomed his Saudi counterpart, emphasising that the enduring ties and clear-eyed directives from both leaderships constitute a solid foundation to support the joint parliamentary action.

For his part, H E Al Sheikh expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome, hailing the growing relationship and coordination between the State of Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stemming from the commitment of the leaderships of the two nations to deepening the collaborative and integrated approach.

He stressed that these bonds are rooted in historic ties between the two peoples, founded on shared values, mutual trust, and enduring friendship, emphasizing that the relationship is accompanied by a continued commitment to deepen cooperation across a broad spectrum of sectors, reflecting the breadth and depth of the bilateral relationship and paving the way for expanded institutional collaboration, particularly in parliamentary and developmental arenas.

Both sides addressed the persistent thriving ties between the two nations, especially in light of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani's official visit to Riyadh on Monday, and his meeting with HRH Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, which culminated in signing a deal on the high-speed electric rail link, alongside an array of memoranda of understanding in the areas of transportation, investment, food security, and media.

The two Speakers emphasised that these outcomes manifest the strength of the bilateral relationship and support the pathways toward economic integration, in addition to expediting the commercial traffic and connection between people.

Both sides explored a range of topics pertaining to advancing parliamentary cooperation, stressing the importance of coordinating positions in the parliamentary, Gulf, Arab, and international fora, thereby enhancing joint action and contributing to achieving the utmost interests of the GCC states, as well as Arab and Islamic nations. They likewise stressed the importance of broadening the programs of sharing expertise and stepping up reciprocal visits and events, in support of developing legislative and oversight action, as well as cementing parliamentary collaboration tools between the two sides. Thereafter, the two sides signed an MoU to beef up institutional cooperation between the two councils and advance paths of parliamentary coordination, in addition to sharing expertise and intensifying parliamentary visits.