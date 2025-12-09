Egypt Accelerates Equipment Rollout For Public Service Complexes Under Decent Life Initiative

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministry of Local Development announced on Tuesday that Minister Manal Awad held two high-level meetings with officials from the ministries of communications, local development, and environment to assess progress on digital transformation efforts and the rollout of equipment for government service complexes under the“Decent Life” rural development initiative.

According to the ministry's statement, the first meeting focused on digitizing environmental services, including automating environmental impact assessment procedures to streamline processes for investors. Officials also reviewed plans to develop an electronic booking system for access to protected areas to ensure sustainable fee collection and better visitor management.

The discussions further covered the national information management system for waste, which includes licensing for non-hazardous waste activities and approvals for hazardous waste operations.

Awad emphasized the ministry's goal of expanding digital access to services for citizens and tourists, particularly environmental impact assessments and entry procedures for nature reserves, while rolling out unified electronic payment systems. She highlighted the importance of establishing a comprehensive digital platform and providing staff training to ensure the long-term sustainability of new systems and to enhance visitor services.

In a second meeting with representatives from the communications and local development ministries, Awad reviewed the progress of supplying electronic equipment to government service complexes in villages targeted by the“Decent Life” initiative. She instructed that the delivery of equipment be expedited according to agreed timelines to support the activation of the complexes and improve service efficiency.

The meeting also addressed cooperation on managing state-owned assets in governorates, boosting integration among relevant authorities, and enhancing workflow at technological service centres. Expanding digital access to highly demanded local services was highlighted as a key strategy to reduce congestion.

The delegation from the Ministry of Communications affirmed its commitment to providing technical support, digital transformation expertise, and training. It also pledged to help redevelop the Ministry of Local Development's official website using modern technologies.

The meetings were attended by senior advisers and department heads from the three ministries, including officials responsible for digital governance, waste management, environmental protection, and the“Decent Life” programme.