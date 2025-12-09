Assam Movement Will Always Have A Prime Place In Our History: PM Modi On Swahid Diwas

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, on the occasion of Swahid Diwas, recalled the valour of all those who were part of the Assam Movement and said it will always have a prime place in our history.

PM Modi took to the social media platform X and said,“Today, on Swahid Diwas, we recall the valour of all those who were a part of the Assam Movement. The Movement will always have a prime place in our history."

“We reiterate our commitment to fulfilling the dreams of those who participated in the Assam Movement, notably the strengthening of Assam's culture and the all-round progress of the state,” he added.

Reviewing the final preparations on Tuesday, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the formal inauguration will take place at 11 a.m., followed by the lighting of the eternal flame at 4 p.m. as a mark of remembrance.

He described the inauguration as a historic moment, coming nearly 45 years after the martyrdom of Swahid Khargeswar Talukdar.

“Tomorrow will be a very significant day for Assam. This is the first time the state government is formally honouring the martyrs on such a large scale. The memorial will stand as a permanent tribute to those who laid down their lives for the cause of Assam,” CM Sarma said.

The Chief Minister added that the programme will be telecast live across all districts of Assam. As part of the statewide observance, the patriotic song 'Swahid Pranamu Tumak' will be performed simultaneously in every district.

Swahid Diwas has long been a day of mourning and remembrance, but the 2025 observance elevates it to a new level of historical recognition. Schools, colleges, and public institutions across Assam will join the commemoration, with the inauguration ceremony being broadcast live to ensure statewide participation. One of the most emotionally compelling gestures of the day will be the simultaneous performance of the patriotic song 'Swahid Pranamu Tumak' in every district. This coordinated homage is intended to unify the state in a moment of shared gratitude, reflection, and remembrance.

The Swahid Smarak is not merely a structure of stone and steel. It is a meticulously designed space intended to carry the lived memories of the Assam Movement into the future. Architecturally significant installations will narrate the timeline of the agitation, offering an immersive journey through the events, sacrifices, and aspirations that shaped the movement from 1979 to 1985.

The Swahid Smarak includes dedicated areas for public gatherings, educational programmes, and cultural commemorations, ensuring that it evolves into a vibrant space of learning and reflection rather than remaining a static monument.