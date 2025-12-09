Postdoctoral Research Fellow, University of Sydney

Dr Juliet Bennett is a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the Sydney Centre for Healthy Societies and the Charles Perkins Centre at the University of Sydney, working on the joint program on The Social Life of Food and Nourishment. She recently completed her PhD in Sociology and Criminology, which provides a new inroad to process philosophy and its application to the climate crisis. Juliet has also worked as Collaborative Research Manager at Sydney Policy Lab, and Acting Director and Executive Officer of Sydney Peace Foundation.



2023–present Postdoctoral research fellow, Sydney Centre for Healthy Societies, University of Sydney 2021–2023 Collaborative research manager, Sydney Policy Lab, University of Sydney



2020 University of Sydney, Doctor of Philosophy

2014 University of Sydney, Master of Philosophy 2010 University of Sydney, Master of Arts / Peace and Conflict Studies

