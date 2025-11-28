ALAIN And Rove Hotels Unveil Rove Home Meydan Horizon, Bringing A Fresh Approach To Modern Living In Dubai



190-apartment residential development set in the heart of Meydan, minutes from Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road Stylish, fully furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments go on sale this mont

United Arab Emirates, November 2025: ALAIN, in partnership with Rove Hotels, today announces the launch of Rove Home Meydan Horizon, a bold new take on modern living in Dubai.

Positioned in the heart of the vibrant Meydan Horizon community, just minutes from Dubai's key destinations, the development features 190 one- and two-bedroom fully furnished apartments. Each residence offers smart layouts, contemporary finishes, wellness amenities, personalised services and vibrant Rove-inspired interiors designed to spark creativity and make city living feel effortless. Set within a masterplanned district anchored by a 2km lagoon, the development blends waterfront living with open green spaces, while efficient layouts cater to the young and young at heart who value flexibility, functionality and style.

Residents will enjoy access to an extensive range of thoughtfully designed amenities, including co-working lounges, a Rove Café, swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, outdoor exercise zones, jogging track, yoga studio, jacuzzi and outdoor cinema-all designed to foster balance, wellness and connection.

Building on nearly three decades of ALAIN's innovation, quality, reliability and excellence in shaping communities across the UAE, Rove Home Meydan Horizon represents the group's latest project in Dubai and its first Rove-branded development, following successful partnerships with Address Hotels + Resorts and Vida. The project combines Rove Hotels' bold, youthful spirit with ALAIN's commitment to creating lifestyle destinations that bring people together.

Khaled Alkhoori, Managing Director of ALAIN, said:“Rove Home Meydan Horizon is designed as a place that people aspire to live in. With an extensive range of amenities in one of Dubai's most connected neighbourhoods, this is a development that gives buyers everything that matters. Our partnership with Rove reflects ALAIN's commitment to a comprehensive lifestyle offering-delivering exceptional experiences across every tier of development. From thoughtfully designed midscale residences to refined luxury and ultra-luxury destinations, we focus on creating places that elevate living at every level.”

Paul Bridger, Chief Operating Officer at Rove Hotels, added:“Rove Home is about creating spaces where connections, creativity and community thrive. Together with ALAIN, we're excited to bring this vision to life at Rove Home Meydan Horizon. Every element, from smart layouts and wellness-focused amenities to Rove's signature service-has been crafted to make everyday living effortless.”

Sales for Rove Home Meydan Horizon start this month with OCTA serving as the project's master broker. Prospective buyers are invited to secure their place in this exciting new Dubai community.

About ALAIN:ALAIN is a diversified investment group active across capital investments, real estate, hospitality and education. Established in 1996, ALAIN contributes to the social and economic growth of the communities it serves through sustainable and culturally aware development.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, ALAIN delivers long-term value through partnerships and projects that enhance quality of life across the region. Guided by integrity, innovation and operational excellence, ALAIN creates enduring financial and social impact for its people, partners, shareholders, and communities.

About Rove:Rove is an award-winning contemporary lifestyle brand with a portfolio spanning hotels, branded residences, and more. Its properties are known for connected locations, efficiency, sustainability, and a playful touch of local culture. Whether staying, living, or working, Rove redefines modern urban experiences.

Born in Dubai as a joint venture between Dubai Holding and Emaar Properties, Rove continues to expand across the Middle East, with over 8,000 keys open or under development.