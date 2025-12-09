Polycythemia Vera Clinical Trial Pipeline Shows Potential With Active Contributions From 8+ Key Companies Delveinsight
DelveInsight's, “Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 8+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Polycythemia Vera pipeline landscape. It covers the Polycythemia Vera pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Polycythemia Vera therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Discover the latest drugs and treatment options in the Polycythemia Vera Pipeline. Dive into DelveInsight's comprehensive report today! @ Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Outlook
Key Takeaways from the Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Report
-
On December 08, 2025- Novartis Pharmaceuticals conducted a study is to confirm the predictive factors for hydroxyurea (HU) failure (hemoglobin (HGB)
On December 06, 2025 - Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (“Protagonist”) (NASDAQ:PTGX), in collaboration with Takeda (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK), announced that new 52-week results from the pivotal Phase 3 VERIFY trial evaluating rusfertide in polycythemia vera (PV) will be shared at the 67th ASH Annual Meeting & Exposition. The oral presentation will feature efficacy and safety outcomes that support rusfertide's long-term treatment potential. In the 52-week dataset, 61.9% of patients on continuous rusfertide therapy maintained an absence of phlebotomy eligibility from baseline to Week 52, demonstrating durable clinical benefit along with a consistent safety profile.
On December 04, 2025- Disc Medicine Inc. announced a phase 2 study examining up to 2 dose levels of DISC-3405 will assess the safety, tolerability, efficacy, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of DISC-3405 in participants with polycythemia vera (PV).
DelveInsight's Polycythemia Vera Pipeline report depicts a robust space with 8+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for Polycythemia Vera treatment.
The leading Polycythemia Vera Companies such as Protagonist Therapeutics, Italfarmaco, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Perseus Proteomics, Agios Pharmaceuticals and others.
Promising Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Therapies such as Rusfertide, Givinostat, Hydroxyurea, Bomedemstat, PTG-300, SLN124, Ruxolitinib, P1101 (Ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft), AOP2014 and others.
Get insights into clinical trials, emerging therapies, and leading companies with DelveInsight @ Polycythemia Vera Treatment Drugs
Polycythemia Vera Emerging Drugs Profile
-
Rusfertide: Protagonist Therapeutics
Rusfertide (PTG-300) is an injectable compound that mimics the effect of the natural hormone hepcidin but with greater potency, solubility, and stability. Hepcidin is a key hormone in regulating iron equilibrium and is critical to the proper development of red blood cells. The molecular target of the hormone hepcidin is the cellular trans-membrane protein ferroportin, which functions as an export channel for intracellular iron in macrophages, liver hepatocytes, and duodenal enterocytes. By binding to the extracellular domain of ferroportin, hepcidin redistributes iron by reducing the export of iron from inside the enterocytes and macrophages to the systemic circulation. Excessive quantities of iron relative to the lower levels of beta-globin chains in the bone marrow induce ineffective erythropoiesis resulting in anemia. As a hepcidin mimetic, PTG-300 may redistribute iron to the macrophages, reduce iron-induced oxidative stress in the bone marrow, and allow sufficient production of red blood cells. Also, by limiting the release of iron into the blood, PTG-300 may inhibit the damage caused by excessive iron absorption by vital organs such as the liver and heart. Takeda and Protagonist Therapeutics have signed a worldwide license and collaboration agreement for the development and commercialization of rusfertide. Currently, the drug is in the Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Polycythemia Vera.
-
Givinostat: Italfarmaco
Givinostat, developed by Italfarmaco, is a histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor currently being evaluated for the treatment of Polycythemia Vera (PV), a myeloproliferative neoplasm characterized by excessive production of blood cells due to mutations in the JAK2 gene, particularly the JAK2 V617F mutation. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of Polycythemia Vera.
-
Sapablursen: Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Sapablursen, also known as ISIS 702843 or IONIS-TMPRSS6-LRx, is an investigational RNA-targeted medicine developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of polycythemia vera. It functions by inhibiting the TMPRSS6 protein, which regulates hepcidin, a key hormone involved in iron homeostasis. By increasing hepcidin levels, sapablursen aims to alleviate symptoms associated with PV and reduce the need for frequent phlebotomy treatments. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of development to treat Polycythemia Vera.
-
PPMX-T003: Perseus Proteomics
PPMX-T003 is a novel human monoclonal antibody developed by Perseus Proteomics, specifically targeting transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1). Currently, the drug is in the Phase I stage of development to treat Polycythemia Vera.
The Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Report Provides Insights into
-
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Polycythemia Vera with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Polycythemia Vera Treatment.
Polycythemia Vera Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Polycythemia Vera Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Polycythemia Vera market
Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Polycythemia Vera Pipeline. Access DelveInsight's detailed report now! @ New Polycythemia Vera Drugs
Polycythemia Vera Companies
Protagonist Therapeutics, Italfarmaco, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Perseus Proteomics, Agios Pharmaceuticals and others.
Polycythemia Vera Pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
-
Oral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Parenteral
Topical
Polycythemia Vera Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
-
Recombinant fusion proteins
Small molecule
Monoclonal antibody
Peptide
Polymer
Gene therapy
Learn about new drugs, pipeline developments, and key companies with DelveInsight's expert analysis @ Polycythemia Vera Market Drivers and Barriers
Scope of the Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Report
-
Coverage- Global
Polycythemia Vera Companies- Protagonist Therapeutics, Italfarmaco, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Perseus Proteomics, Agios Pharmaceuticals and others.
Polycythemia Vera Pipeline Therapies- Rusfertide, Givinostat, Hydroxyurea, Bomedemstat, PTG-300, SLN124, Ruxolitinib, P1101 (Ropeginterferon alfa-2b-njft), AOP2014 and others.
Polycythemia Vera Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Polycythemia Vera Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Download DelveInsight's in-depth pipeline report today! @ Polycythemia Vera Companies, Key Products and Unmet Needs
Table of ContentsIntroduction Executive Summary Polycythemia Vera: Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment Polycythemia Vera– DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective Late Stage Products (Phase III) Rusfertide: Protagonist Therapeutics Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Mid Stage Products (Phase II) Sapablursen: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Early Stage Products (Phase I) PPMX-T003: Perseus Proteomics Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products Drug name: Company name Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Inactive Products Polycythemia Vera Key Companies Polycythemia Vera Key Products Polycythemia Vera- Unmet Needs Polycythemia Vera- Market Drivers and Barriers Polycythemia Vera- Future Perspectives and Conclusion Polycythemia Vera Analyst Views Polycythemia Vera Key Companies Appendix
About Us
DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment