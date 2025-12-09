Zelensky: Ready For Elections, But Security Comes First

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He stated this while speaking to journalists, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“First of all, I want to say that I did not discuss this issue (elections with Trump - ed.),” he said.

Zelensky emphasized that the question of elections in Ukraine is primarily for the Ukrainian people:“This is a question for the people of Ukraine, not the people of other states – with all due respect to our partners.”

“To be frank, I am ready for elections, if that is the question. I've heard hints that we are clinging to power, or that I personally am clinging to the president's chair and that this is why the war is not ending. Honestly, that is a completely absurd narrative,” he said.

The President underscored that security is a crucial factor for holding elections.

“How would this be done? How do you hold elections under strikes, under missile attacks? What about our military – how will they vote?” he asked.

Another key factor, he noted, is the legal basis for ensuring the legitimacy of elections.

“Since this question is being raised today by the President of the United States and our partners, I will answer very briefly: I am ready for elections. Moreover, I am openly asking the United States, together with our European colleagues, to help ensure the security necessary for elections. If that is done, then within the next 60–90 days Ukraine will be ready to hold elections. I personally have the will and readiness for this,” Zelensky stressed.

He also called on members of parliament to put forward legislative proposals regarding possible amendments to election laws during martial law.

“I am expecting proposals from our partners, expecting proposals from our MPs, and I am ready to go to elections,” he concluded.