Cinc Syrskyi: Frontline Shortened By 35 Km Over Past Month

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported this during a meeting with the heads of Ukrainian media, Ukrinform reports.

“The frontline is currently 1,218 kilometers long. This figure changes periodically. Just a month ago, the length of active combat zones was 1,253 kilometers. It has now decreased thanks to the actions of Ukrainian troops,” he said.

According to Syrskyi, Russian forces are advancing at a rate of 1.5 to 4.5 kilometers per month in certain directions.

Specifically, in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy advances about 1.5 kilometers per month.

Given daily Russian losses exceeding 1,000 soldiers, such progress is negligible, Syrskyi noted.

He added that losses inflicted on Russian forces by Ukrainian drone systems in November reached about 24,000 personnel – a record figure.

Ukrainian forces blocking Russian attempts to enter northern– military

As reported, Syrskyi also outlined further changes following the transition to a corps-based structure within the Armed Forces.