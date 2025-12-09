Fancamp Announces Intention To Launch Normal Course Issuer Bid

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (“ Fancamp” or the“ Corporation”) (TSX Venture Exchange: FNC ) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has authorized the Corporation to proceed with a normal course issuer bid (the“ NCIB”) to purchase for cancellation, from time to time, as the Corporation considers advisable, up to 12,118,116 common shares of the Corporation (“ Common Shares”), representing approximately 5% of the Corporation's current issued and outstanding Common Shares. The NCIB is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the“ TSX-V”), and the Corporation has filed with the TSX-V a notice of intention to make the NCIB in this regard. Rajesh Sharma, President and CEO of Fancamp, commented,“The NCIB demonstrates our conviction that the current share price undervalues the Corporation and its future prospects, especially as we move forward with the Spin Out process to create two compelling opportunities for shareholders.” Purchases of Common Shares will be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX-V, in compliance with regulatory requirements at the prevailing market price of the Common Shares at the time of acquisition. The actual number of Common Shares that may be purchased for cancellation and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the Corporation and dependent on prevailing market conditions. The Corporation intends to commence the NCIB as it believes that the market price of the Common Shares may not fully reflect the value of its business and prospects, and as such it believes that purchasing its own Common Shares for cancellation is an appropriate strategy for increasing long-term shareholder value and represents an appropriate use of the Corporation's financial resources. Subject to receipt of TSX-V approval, the NCIB is expected to commence on or around December 16, 2025 and will end on the latest date that is 12 months after commencement of the NCIB, or at such earlier time as the NCIB is completed or terminated at the option of Fancamp. The Corporation has retained Ventum Financial Corp. as its broker to conduct the NCIB on its behalf. To the Corporation's knowledge, none of the directors, senior officers or insiders of the Corporation, or any associate of such person, or any associate or affiliate of the Corporation, has any present intention to sell any Common Shares under the NCIB. Other Updates The Corporation also announces that it has entered into an amending agreement (the“ Amendment”) to the previously announced option agreement (the“ Option Agreement”) with Harfang Exploration Inc. (“ Harfang”) whereby the Corporation, subject to the receipt of the final approval of the TSX-V, has the option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Egan mineral property situated in the gold-rich Abitibi greenstone belt of Ontario (refer to news release dated November 12, 2025). The Amendment clarifies that any Common Shares of Fancamp issuable to Harfang pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement shall be issued at such price per share equal to the volume weighted average trading price per Common Shares on the TSX-V over a period of 10 trading days immediately preceding the date of issuance, subject to a minimum deemed issue price equal to $0.064 per Common Share in accordance with the policies of the TSX-V. All other provisions of the Option Agreement remain unchanged. About Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: FNC) Fancamp is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on creating value through medium term growth and monetization opportunities with strategic interests in high potential mineral projects, a royalty portfolio, and exploration properties. The Corporation is focused on an advanced asset play poised for growth and selective monetization with a portfolio of mineral claims across Ontario, Québec and New Brunswick, Canada; including copper, gold, zinc, titanium, chromium, strategic rare-earth metals and others. The Corporation has future monetization opportunities from its Koper Lake transaction in the highly sought-after Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario. Fancamp holds 96% interests in The Magpie Mines Inc., which owns the Magpie property, one of the world's largest undeveloped hard rock titanium (+V) deposits, per USGS data. Fancamp has investments in an existing iron ore operation in the Quebec-Labrador Trough, a rare earth elements company, NeoTerrex Minerals Inc., a copper–gold exploration company, PTX Metals Inc., an opportunity to develop an emerging gold-copper exploration play with Lode Gold Resources Inc. in addition to an investment in a near term cash flow generating zinc mine, EDM Resources Inc. in Nova Scotia. The Corporation recently entered into option agreement with Harfang Exploration Inc. for the advancement of the Egan property, an exceptional gold asset in Ontario's Abitibi greenstone belt. Fancamp is developing an energy reduction and titanium waste recycling technology with its advanced titanium extraction strategy. The Corporation is managed by a focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience. Further information on the Corporation can be found at: For Further Information

