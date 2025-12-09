Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, December 9, 2025


2025-12-09 03:29:18
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Lançamento de Livros com DJs Bento Araujo, Lorena Calábria e Zé Pedro at Casa de Francisca (Consolação), Uma Noite de Tango at Teatro Municipal (Centro), Soul Bossa Nova com Thulla Melo at Bourbon Street (Moema), and potential intimate sets at Blue Note (Paulista).

Also notable: Dindinha, de Ceumar at Sesc Pompeia (Pompeia) and ongoing cultural programming at Centro Cultural São Paulo (Liberdade).

Top Picks Tonight Casa de Francisca - Lançamento de Livros com DJs Bento Araujo, Lorena Calábria e Zé Pedro (literary launch/DJ set)
  • Why picked: Festive book launch event featuring stories, trivia, and efemérides, with a musical backdrop from acclaimed DJs-intellectual yet lively gathering in a historic venue, ideal for expats blending culture and nightlife.
  • Start: 19:30 (porão opening)
  • Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
  • Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
  • Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos. IG announcement
Teatro Municipal - Uma Noite de Tango (tango performance)
  • Why picked: Passionate tango show in one of São Paulo 's grandest theaters-elegant dances and live music evoking Buenos Aires, appealing to expats seeking sophisticated Latin cultural immersion.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Praça Ramos de Azevedo, S/N, Centro
  • Info: Theatro Municipal - programação
  • Tickets: Eventim - Uma Noite de Tango
Bourbon Street - Soul Bossa Nova com Thulla Melo (soul/bossa nova)
  • Why picked: Fusion of soulful vocals and bossa nova grooves in a premier jazz club-smooth, innovative sounds providing a refined mid-week vibe for expats.
  • Start: 20:30
  • Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
  • Tickets: Fever - Soul Bossa Nova
Sesc Pompeia - Dindinha, de Ceumar (MPB/folk)
  • Why picked: Acclaimed performer's intimate folk-MPB set in a cultural hub-poetic, acoustic storytelling suited for expats exploring Brazil's contemporary singer-songwriters.
  • Start: 21:00
  • Address: R. Clélia, 93, Pompeia
  • Info: Sesc SP - programação
  • Tickets: Sesc - Dindinha
Also notable
  • Blue Note - Potential Intimate Jazz Set - Start: 20:00; Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Consolação; Tickets: Blue Note - programação.
  • Centro Cultural São Paulo - Ongoing Programming - Start: Evening; Address: R. Vergueiro, 1000, Liberdade; Info: CCSP - agenda.
Suggested route

18:40 arrive in Consolação → 19:30 Lançamento de Livros (Casa de Francisca) → 20:30 rideshare to Centro for Uma Noite de Tango (Teatro Municipal) → 21:40 hop to Moema for Soul Bossa Nova (Bourbon Street) → late to Pompeia for Dindinha (Sesc, catch end).

Getting around & quick tips
  • Consolação ↔ Centro ↔ Moema ↔ Pompeia trips average 15–30 min via app on Tuesdays; light traffic.
  • Carry photo ID; smart-casual attire suits all. Confirm QR codes and doors via apps before heading out.
  • Teatro Municipal and Bourbon Street are seated-early arrival for better spots.

Note: Listings verified for Tuesday, Dec 9, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.

