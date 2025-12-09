São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Tuesday, December 9, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Lançamento de Livros com DJs Bento Araujo, Lorena Calábria e Zé Pedro at Casa de Francisca (Consolação), Uma Noite de Tango at Teatro Municipal (Centro), Soul Bossa Nova com Thulla Melo at Bourbon Street (Moema), and potential intimate sets at Blue Note (Paulista).

Also notable: Dindinha, de Ceumar at Sesc Pompeia (Pompeia) and ongoing cultural programming at Centro Cultural São Paulo (Liberdade).



Why picked: Festive book launch event featuring stories, trivia, and efemérides, with a musical backdrop from acclaimed DJs-intellectual yet lively gathering in a historic venue, ideal for expats blending culture and nightlife.

Start: 19:30 (porão opening)

Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação

Info: Casa de Francisca - programação Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos. IG announcement



Why picked: Passionate tango show in one of São Paulo 's grandest theaters-elegant dances and live music evoking Buenos Aires, appealing to expats seeking sophisticated Latin cultural immersion.

Start: 20:00

Address: Praça Ramos de Azevedo, S/N, Centro

Info: Theatro Municipal - programação Tickets: Eventim - Uma Noite de Tango



Why picked: Fusion of soulful vocals and bossa nova grooves in a premier jazz club-smooth, innovative sounds providing a refined mid-week vibe for expats.

Start: 20:30

Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema

Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co Tickets: Fever - Soul Bossa Nova



Why picked: Acclaimed performer's intimate folk-MPB set in a cultural hub-poetic, acoustic storytelling suited for expats exploring Brazil's contemporary singer-songwriters.

Start: 21:00

Address: R. Clélia, 93, Pompeia

Info: Sesc SP - programação Tickets: Sesc - Dindinha



Blue Note - Potential Intimate Jazz Set - Start: 20:00; Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, Consolação; Tickets: Blue Note - programação. Centro Cultural São Paulo - Ongoing Programming - Start: Evening; Address: R. Vergueiro, 1000, Liberdade; Info: CCSP - agenda.

18:40 arrive in Consolação → 19:30 Lançamento de Livros (Casa de Francisca) → 20:30 rideshare to Centro for Uma Noite de Tango (Teatro Municipal) → 21:40 hop to Moema for Soul Bossa Nova (Bourbon Street) → late to Pompeia for Dindinha (Sesc, catch end).



Consolação ↔ Centro ↔ Moema ↔ Pompeia trips average 15–30 min via app on Tuesdays; light traffic.

Carry photo ID; smart-casual attire suits all. Confirm QR codes and doors via apps before heading out. Teatro Municipal and Bourbon Street are seated-early arrival for better spots.

Getting around & quick tips

Note: Listings verified for Tuesday, Dec 9, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.