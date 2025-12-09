Punjab Assembly Seeks Ban On PTI, Imran Khan From Politics

File photo

Lahore- Pakistan's Punjab Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution to ban jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party from politics for being what it described as“a tool of the enemy state”.

The resolution, moved by ruling PML-N lawmaker Tahir Pervaiz, was adopted amid the boycott of the PTI members.

The development comes days after Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of the Pakistan Army's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a press conference on December 5, lambasted Khan for creating and spreading anti-army rhetoric.

According to the resolution, the institutions that safeguard Pakistan on every front and have“successfully countered an enemy five times larger, such as India” are vital to the country's integrity and stability.