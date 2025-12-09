Haratz Dental Revolutionizes Patient Experience With Advanced Itero Digital Scanning Technology

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Aventura, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Haratz Dental, a leading cosmetic and family dentistry practice in Aventura, announces the implementation of advanced iTero digital scanning technology, eliminating the need for messy, uncomfortable traditional dental impressions. The cutting-edge system joins the practice's comprehensive suite of diagnostic tools, including intraoral cameras and CT scan imaging, positioning Haratz Dental at the forefront of patient-centered dental care in South Florida.

The iTero digital scanning system represents a significant advancement in dental diagnostics, replacing traditional impression materials with a comfortable, non-invasive digital scanning process. Patients can now receive accurate dental impressions without the discomfort of traditional putty-based materials, while dentists benefit from enhanced precision and immediate visualization of oral structures.

"We do everything to give our patients the best diagnosis," says Dr. Adela Haratz, founder of Haratz Dental with over 30 years of cosmetic dentistry experience. "I don't use those messy impressions anymore. With iTero, we take the time for patients and explain everything. Patients are number one for us, and this technology allows us to provide care that's both comfortable and precise."









The iTero system integrates seamlessly with Haratz Dental's existing diagnostic technology. Intraoral cameras provide patients with real-time views of their dental conditions, allowing them to see exactly what the dentist sees during examinations. This visual approach enhances patient understanding and facilitates collaborative treatment planning.

"Patients can see what they have with our oral cameras," Dr. Haratz explains. "You can show them an X-ray, but they don't always understand what it means. When they see the actual condition on screen, they truly understand their dental health."

The practice's comprehensive diagnostic capabilities also include panoramic X-rays and CT scans, ensuring thorough evaluation for procedures ranging from routine cleanings to complex cosmetic restorations and dental implants. This technology suite supports Haratz Dental's commitment to individualized patient care, with Dr. Haratz emphasizing that each patient receives personalized attention rather than rushed appointments.

Haratz Dental serves the Aventura community and surrounding areas, including Sunny Isles Beach, Golden Beach, Hallandale Beach, and North Miami Beach. The practice offers comprehensive services including cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, smile makeovers, All-on-X procedures, and oral surgery. With bilingual capabilities in Spanish and Hebrew, the practice serves the diverse South Florida population with cultural competency and personalized attention.

The implementation of iTero technology aligns with Dr. Haratz's philosophy of combining advanced science with compassionate patient care. "Our goal is to eliminate fear," Dr. Haratz notes. "We treat each patient individually with time and attention, and the next time they come, they're completely different-they're comfortable and confident."