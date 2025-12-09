Wil Kirwan Of Times 20 Consulting Launches AI-Powered Follow-Up System For Local Service Businesses

MENAFN - GetNews) Local entrepreneur and tech veteran Wil Kirwan, founder of Times 20 Consulting and creator of the“Win Your Money Back Challenge,” is making waves in the small business automation space with his results-driven AI follow-up system.







At the core of Kirwan's offer is a bold promise: local service pros can book more jobs without more ads-or get their money back.

Designed for small teams and solo service providers, the Times 20 system tackles one of the industry's most expensive blind spots: losing leads due to slow follow-up.

“Most service businesses don't have a missed call follow-up strategy,” says Kirwan.“And when they do, it's usually manual, delayed, or inconsistent. We automate that entire process with AI so they can convert more leads without hiring a sales team.”

Built for the Busy Home Services Pro

From plumbers and personal trainers to remodelers and mobile detailers, Kirwan's platform is engineered to meet the demands of small operators who need to stay responsive, even while on the job.

Key Features:

- CRM with AI follow-up that works while the business owner is offline

- AI appointment booking system that syncs with users' calendar

- Automated follow-up software for calls, texts, emails, and DMs

- Call detection and response AI for missed call follow-up

- Built on HighLevel by a certified expert

With smart segmentation, lead qualification, and nurturing built-in, Times 20's follow-up automation for small business doesn't just plug the gaps-it builds a pipeline.

Solving the Real Cost of Follow-Up Failure

Many small businesses still rely on outdated systems, Excel spreadsheets, or a patchwork of unconnected apps.

The result:



Poor lead response rates

Clients not responding to texts

Leads ghosting after inquiry Revenue lost due to no-shows and unread messages

Kirwan doesn't just fix these issues-he quantifies them with his proprietary Follow-Up Failure Cost Calculator, a tool that shows business owners exactly how much money they're leaving on the table.

“If you're still doing this manually, you're bleeding money,” Kirwan says.“The right automation can pay for itself in the first week.”

A Challenge That Pays Itself Back

The standout offer: an 8-week guaranteed AI follow-up challenge built specifically for home service pros. The program walks business owners step-by-step through a complete setup-customized flows, call scripts, automations, appointment booking rules, and more.

If they follow the steps and don't see measurable results, they qualify for the“Win Your Money Back” offer.

It's part of Kirwan's high-conviction campaign to help entrepreneurs scale without ad spend-or risk.

About Wil Kirwan

Wil Kirwan spent 15+ years in tech and product management before launching his consulting firm. He's a HighLevel certified admin and one of fewer than 20 world wide to hold all of their endorsements. Wil is a CRM expert with a unique ability to blend strategy, software, and sales execution into scalable systems for service providers. His personal mission is to help small businesses win back their time, close more deals, and build freedom into their workflows.