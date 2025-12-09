403
Hindustan Zinc Accelerates Rajasthan's Development Journey With INR 35,865 Crore Contribution To The State Exchequer In Ten Years
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Udaipur, 9 December 2025: Rajasthan's rise as India's metals and mining powerhouse continues to be fuelled by Hindustan Zinc's (a Vedanta group company) long-standing partnership with the state. As the world's largest integrated zinc producer and one of the top 5 silver producers, the company operates five mines and three smelters across Rajasthan, forming the backbone of the state's critical mineral economy. This scale of operations, backed by long-term investment and world-class technology, has enabled the company to generate substantial value for Rajasthan's economy. Over the past ten years, Hindustan Zinc has contributed INR 35,865 crore to the Rajasthan State Exchequer, including INR 5,145 crore in FY25, delivering nearly INR 10 crore per day into the state's development ecosystem.
These contributions add to Rajasthan's fiscal strength and contribute to the state's efforts in public infrastructure, rural development, social welfare and improved services across mineral-rich districts. Nationally too, Hindustan Zinc remains a major value creator. In FY25, the company contributed INR 5,145 crore to the state exchequer, a 18% increase over the previous year, taking its ten-year national contribution to INR 1,52,992 crore, as reported in its independently assured 8th Tax Transparency Report FY25.
As part of its forward-looking Hindustan Zinc 2.0 strategy, the company is now expanding beyond its zinc and silver legacy to build a strong, diversified multi-metal portfolio aligned to India's critical minerals future. Earlier, Ms. Priya Agarwal Hebbar - Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc had commented, "Hindustan Zinc is moving beyond its zinc and silver legacy to become a multi-metal, future-ready enterprise. As demand for critical minerals grows across clean energy, digital infrastructure, and national security, we are building the capabilities and global partnerships to responsibly power India's growth."
Since 2002, the company has grown from producing 2 lakh tonnes to over 1 million tonnes of metal annually. Silver, a key metal for solar and clean energy technologies, has seen 20-fold growth in production since 2003, strengthening Rajasthan's role in global energy transition value chains. This expansion is built on world-class technological systems and a deep commitment to sustainability. In 2025, Hindustan Zinc was ranked the world's most sustainable metals and mining company for the third year running by S&P Global CSA and became the first Indian member of the International Council on Mining & Metals (ICMM).
Further, in a recent company statement, Priya added "We are not joining this council to simply check a box. We are here because we believe in raising the bar continuously. Every tonne of metal we produce should contribute to a greener, stronger and more self-reliant India."
The company's social contribution mirrors its economic impact. Since FY16, Hindustan Zinc has invested over INR 1,750 crore in community development across 2,300 villages, impacting 2.3 million people through programmes in education, healthcare, skilling, women's empowerment, rural infrastructure and sports over a decade. As one of Rajasthan's largest employment generators, Hindustan Zinc's Zinclusion programme is advancing workplaces that champion equity and diversity. In a significant step towards building an equitable and diverse workforce, the company recently inducted 23 transgender professionals across its operations, with plans to onboard seven more by next year.
With upcoming investments such as a proposed 250 KTPA metals complex and India's first 10 MTPA tailings reprocessing plant at Rampura Agucha (the world's largest underground zinc mining operations), Hindustan Zinc is set to deepen its contribution to Rajasthan's growth story. As the demand for zinc, silver and emerging critical minerals accelerates, the company's HZL 2.0 transformation is creating a future-ready, multi-metal business that will continue to fuel industrial growth, enable India's clean energy ambitions, and strengthen the state's long-term development capabilities.
About Hindustan Zinc
Hindustan Zinc Limited (BSE: 500188 and NSE: HINDZINC), a Vedanta Group company, is the world's largest integrated zinc producer and is amongst the top 5 silver producers globally. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 77% of the primary zinc market in India. Hindustan Zinc has been recognized as the world's most sustainable company in the metals and mining category for the third consecutive year by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2025, reflecting its operational excellence, innovation, and leading ESG practices. The company also became the first Indian company to join the prestigious International Council on Mining & Metals (ICMM) in 2025. The company also launched EcoZen, Asia's first low carbon 'green' zinc brand. Produced using renewable energy, EcoZen has a carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of carbon equivalent per tonne of zinc produced, about 75% lower than the global average. Hindustan Zinc is also a certified 3.32 times Water-Positive company and is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. Transforming the lives of 2.3 million people through its focused social welfare initiatives, Hindustan Zinc is among the Top 10 CSR companies in India. As an energy transition metals company, Hindustan Zinc is pivotal in providing critical metals essential for a sustainable future.
