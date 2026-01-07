403
Italian foreign minister condemns attacks on journalists in Switzerland
(MENAFN) Italy’s foreign minister on Tuesday emphasized the need to protect journalists following attacks on Italian reporters covering the deadly Swiss ski resort bar fire, according to reports.
Antonio Tajani confirmed that two journalists working with the Italian public broadcaster RAI were attacked and threatened on Monday while they were covering the developments on the deadly Swiss ski resort bar fire in Crans-Montana that killed 40 people and injured 116. He stressed that any form of violence or intimidation against the press is unacceptable.
“I have asked our embassy in Switzerland to raise awareness with the authorities about the need for attention and surveillance,” Tajani wrote on US social media company X. He added that, while respecting the sensitivities surrounding the tragedy, journalists must continue to be able to carry out their work freely.
“The context of this tragedy must lead us to respect everyone’s grief, but it must in no way allow acts of violence or intimidation against the press,” he said.
The statement followed reports in which RAI journalist Domenico Marocchi described how their team was verbally threatened and insulted by several individuals. “I was pushed, and we took refuge in the car. The car was hit, and those people continued to insult and threaten us,” he said, as stated by local media.
