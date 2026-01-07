Arjun Tendulkar To Tie Knot With Fiancee Saaniya Chandhok On March 5: Sources

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 7 (IANS) Former India cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun, is set to marry entrepreneur and qualified veterinary technician Saaniya Chandhok on March 5 this year.

Sources confirmed to IANS that Arjun, who was recently traded from the Mumbai Indians to the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is set to tie the knot on March 5. The wedding celebrations are expected to begin on March 3 and are reportedly to take place in Mumbai. The ceremony will remain an intimate affair, with a guest list of close family and friends.

According to reports, the couple got engaged last August in a private ceremony attended only by close family members and friends. Sources said that the wedding festivities will begin on March 3 in Mumbai.

Saaniya is a successful entrepreneur and the granddaughter of the well-known Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai.

Arjun has carved out a distinct path in domestic cricket, moving from his early days in Mumbai to becoming a vital bowling all-rounder for Goa. A tall left-arm fast bowler and a capable lower-order batsman, he made his Ranji Trophy debut for Goa in 2022, scoring a century and famously emulating his father's feat of reaching three figures in his maiden first-class match.

In 2021, Arjun Tendulkar was bought in the IPL auction for his base price of Rs 20 lakh by Mumbai Indians (MI). An injury ruled him out of the IPL that year, and Mumbai Indians brought in Simarjeet Singh as his replacement.

Mumbai Indians bought Tendulkar again at the IPL 2022 auction for Rs 30 lakh. He made his IPL and Mumbai Indians debut against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2023. His first wicket came against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), when he dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar to wrap up a 14-run win for his team.

Arjun took two more wickets in IPL 2023 and was retained by the Mumbai Indians for the 2024 season.