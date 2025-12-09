Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Edison Issues Report On Hansa Investment Company (HAN)


2025-12-09 02:08:54
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Edison Investment Research Limited
Edison issues report on Hansa Investment Company (HAN)
09-Dec-2025 / 15:15 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

London, UK, 9 December 2025

Edison issues report on Hansa Investment Company (HAN)

Edison issues report on Hansa Investment Company (LSE: HAN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings (OWHL) announced that the Bermudan court delivered a favourable judgement, sanctioning the scheme of arrangement of OWHL, by means of which its all-share combination with Hansa Investment Company (HICL) will be executed. OWHL will now proceed with submitting the final court order for sealing, as the scheme can only become effective following the delivery of a copy of the sealed court order to the Registrar of Companies. OWHL expects the delivery on 9 December 2025, at which time the scheme will become effective, and the company will make a further announcement. Accordingly, the last trading day for OWHL shares would be 8 December.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

...

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn

X

YouTube

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2242670 09-Dec-2025

MENAFN09122025004691010666ID1110459616



EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search