Vinfast VF 7 Won“Design Of The Year” Award At Zee Media Auto Summit 2025

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Gurugram, Haryana, India VinFast India, a subsidiary of global electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast, has been honored with the prestigious“ Design of the Year Award” for its premium VF 7 SUV at the Zee Media Auto Summit 2025. The award recognizes VinFast's commitment to innovative design that blends style, functionality, and sustainability to redefine the Indian automotive landscape.

L-R: Mr. Raktim Das, CEO, Zee Media Corporation Ltd.; Mr. Bhartendu Singh, CMO, VinFast India; & Mr. Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, GoI



The Zee Media Auto Summit is an annual gathering organised by Zee Media Publications, bringing together industry leaders, experts, and innovators to highlight key achievements and examine the trends shaping the future of mobility in India. Known for its credible industry discussions, it has become a respected name among India's automotive awards.



At this year's event, the VinFast VF 7 made a strong impression on the distinguished jury with its futuristic yet functional design.



Drawing inspiration from aerospace engineering, especially supersonic aircraft, the C-segment SUV uses sharp lines and bold forms to convey speed and precision even at rest. Hidden door handles, widened proportions, and a tapered roofline add visual drama while improving aerodynamics.



The VF 7's interior continues the design language known as“ Asymmetric Aerospace,” developed by Italy's Torino Design, with a driver-focused cockpit layout. Strong performance, an expansive panoramic glass roof, large touchscreens, and a full suite of ADAS features work together to give the VF 7 a clear edge in India's electric vehicle segment.



The accolade adds to a growing list of honours for the VF 7 less than a year after its launch in India, including Most Awaited New Car by ABP Live News and EV Disruptor of the Year by the Jagran Hi-Tech Awards. The VF 7 and the smaller VF 6 are both assembled at VinFast's facility in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.



Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia, said, "We are deeply honoured to receive the Design of the Year award from Zee Media, a foremost authority in automotive journalism. This accolade reflects the unwavering dedication of our team to innovation and excellence. The VF 7 represents VinFast's steadfast commitment to introducing stylish and sustainable mobility solutions tailored to the Indian market."



Mr. Rajiv Malik, Auto Editor - Zee Media Publications, said, "The VF 7 epitomises excellence in contemporary automotive design, distinguished by its elegant proportions and meticulous engineering. This recognition affirms VinFast's vision in crafting vehicles that marry sophistication with advanced technology, in alignment with evolving consumer expectations."



Within a short span, VinFast has established itself as one of the most promising entrants in India's EV sector, driven by its visionary approach and dedication to delivering premium, accessible electric vehicles for all. The company is building a comprehensive EV ecosystem that integrates manufacturing, retail, charging, and after-sales services to ensure a seamless customer experience, by establishing strategic collaboration with local partnerships. It currently operates 24 dealerships across key cities and plans to reach 35 by the end of CY2025.



With a steadfast focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric design, VinFast continues to advance its mission of accelerating the transition to clean mobility while shaping a greener, more inclusive future for India's automotive industry.



