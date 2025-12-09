Egypt's Electricity Minister, UK Ambassador Discuss Expanding Renewable Energy Cooperation

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mahmoud Esmat, met with the United Kingdom's new Ambassador to Cairo, Mark Bryson-Richardson, at the ministry's headquarters in the New Administrative Capital to explore opportunities for deeper cooperation and investment in the renewable energy sector.

The meeting aligns with Egypt's national strategy to scale up renewable energy within its power mix and advance the country's broader energy transition agenda.

Esmat highlighted the government's commitment to opening new avenues for British companies in clean energy, ranging from solar and wind power projects to grid-strengthening initiatives and the localization of key electrical components used in renewable systems.

He noted that Egypt aims to raise the share of renewable energy in its electricity mix to more than 42% by 2030 and 65% by 2040, in line with its long-term sustainable development and decarbonization plans. The Minister also underscored the role of modern technologies, knowledge exchange, and specialized training, emphasizing that the private sector remains an essential partner in advancing the country's renewable energy portfolio.

Esmat further stressed the centrality of the electricity sector to Egypt's industrial, agricultural, and urban development. He pointed to the country's abundant solar and wind resources and reiterated the government's efforts to foster an attractive investment environment, draw foreign capital, and work closely with international financial institutions to implement large-scale renewable projects.

Ambassador Bryson-Richardson praised the depth of expertise within Egypt's electricity sector and affirmed the UK's eagerness to enhance cooperation across various segments of the power industry. He also expressed his commitment to encouraging more British investors to explore opportunities in Egypt's expanding renewable energy market.

The two sides agreed to maintain close coordination to support ongoing projects and broaden joint initiatives that contribute to cleaner energy, lower emissions, and sustainable economic growth.