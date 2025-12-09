Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turning A Toxic Legacy Into Community Land

Turning A Toxic Legacy Into Community Land


2025-12-09 02:01:24
(MENAFN- 3BL) In this bonus episode, Host Angie Dickson, President of the Inogen Alliance and EVP of Antea Group USA, speaks with Sofiane, a Senior EHS Consultant with Baden Consulting in Switzerland. Sofiane walks through the extraordinary remediation of a major hazardous waste site, one of the largest and most complex environmental cleanup projects in Swiss history. He explains how decades of contamination were safely excavated, contained, and transformed into a site that now serves both the environment and the surrounding community.

Listen now on:

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

YouTube

Time Stamps

00:45 The Long History of the Site: From Clay Extraction to Waste Disposal
04:05 Safely Removing 500,000+ Tons of Hazardous and Contaminated Material
05:40 Shared Responsibility: Local Authorities, Industry, and Federal Support
06:25 From Hazard to Habitat: Agriculture, Natural Reserves, and Regeneration
07:40 Core Lessons: Prevention, Collaboration, and Lifecycle Stewardship
08:20 Waste-to-Energy Insights: Why Reduction Still Comes Firs

Guest Quote

“The site is no longer a hazard. It is now a resource for the community and the environment. It shows that land contamination can be reversed if action is taken.” - Sofiane

MENAFN09122025007202015466ID1110459492



3BL

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search