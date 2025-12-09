Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman ('Ali Kushayb') Sentenced To 20 Years Of Imprisonment

MENAFN - African Press Organization) THE HAGUE, The Netherlands, December 9, 2025/APO Group/ --

Today, 9 December 2025, Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court (“ICC” or“the Court”) ( ) sentenced Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman ('Ali Kushayb') to 20 years of imprisonment following the Trial Judgment ( ) in which the Chamber found him guilty of 27 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in Darfur, Sudan, between August 2003 and April 2004.

To determine this sentence, the Chamber considered the gravity of the crimes and the personal circumstances of the convicted person, and other factors, including the degree of participation, intent of the convicted person, and the harm caused to victims The Chamber also took into account some mitigating factors. The maximum penalty under the Rome Statute is 30 years of imprisonment, or life imprisonment when justified by the extreme gravity of the crime and the individual circumstances of the convicted person.

The period of his detention since 9 June 2020 will be deducted from the total time of imprisonment imposed on Abd-Al-Rahman.

Next Steps

The Prosecution and the Defence may appeal the sentence within 30 days. The Chamber also issued an order for submissions on reparations with the relevant timeline and guidance for this process in this case. Appeal proceedings against the trial judgment are pending at the moment.

Background

On 6 October 2025, Trial Chamber I found ( ) Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman ('Ali Kushayb') guilty of 27 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes, in Darfur, Sudan, between August 2003 and April 2004. On 6 November 2025, the Defence filed its notice of appeal ( ) against the conviction.

