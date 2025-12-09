Computerworld Names Aeroflow Health As One Of The Best Midsize Places To Work In IT

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The recognition highlights the company's commitment to creating a people-first, collaborative culture that fosters creativity and innovation

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health, a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, has been named #16 among midsize organizations on Computerworld's Best Places to Work in IT 2026 for its continuous leadership in healthcare technology innovation, market-leading revenue and strong employee retention.

The recognition reinforces Aeroflow's dedication to creating a work environment that not only challenges its information technology teams but also provides consistent work/life balance and compensation. The award follows the company's recent achievement of being recognized as #12 on The Healthcare Technology Report's Top 50 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2025.

"These recent accolades affirm our approach to creating a workplace that fuels creativity and growth is effective,” said Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Health.“At Aeroflow, we're consistently advancing our next-generation technology to stay at the forefront of innovation and drive our mission of simplifying healthcare. Being named on this list is a testament to our commitment of ensuring our 1,000+ employees remain well-supported.“

Computerworld's Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top work environments for technology professionals. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, DEI, future of work, training and retention, and is then reviewed and vetted by a panel of industry experts.

“At Aeroflow, we've always prided ourselves on being more than a durable medical equipment provider, and this award showcases how we're a dominant technology-driven organization working with modern, innovative systems,” says Jason Wille, Chief Technology Officer at Aeroflow Health.“Just as technology continues to evolve, we're constantly identifying ways to modernize and expand internal tools and benefits, ensuring our employees receive the same quality of resources and care as the patients we serve.”

