Vallarta Supermarkets Partners With Evermore In First-Ever Benefit Card Integration, Expanding Access To Culturally Relevant Grocery Options For Health Plan Members Across California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENTONVILLE, Ark., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- evermore, the personalized health benefits platform redefining how people access the resources they need to live healthier lives, today announced a new partnership with Vallarta Supermarkets, one of California's most beloved Latino-owned grocery chains.

This marks Vallarta's first-ever integration with a health benefit card platform and expands access for evermore cardholders across the state. As one of the largest benefits platforms operating in California, evermore's addition of Vallarta locations represents a meaningful expansion of its directly integrated retail network - bringing members closer to culturally relevant food options that support healthier outcomes. evermore's &more card is used nationally to help Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and commercial program members buy food and OTC products to help them with preventative health and condition management.

“For our growing base of members, food is personal - and benefits should feel that way too,” said Jared Childs, VP of Growth at evermore.“Vallarta Supermarkets is a trusted staple in Latino communities, and this partnership helps us expand access to culturally relevant grocery options in one of our largest and most important markets.”

Founded in 1985 and rooted in family tradition, Vallarta Supermarkets is known for its authentic assortment of fresh foods, vibrant flavors, and strong community ties.“At Vallarta, our technology investments are always rooted in improving the customer experience. Working with evermore allows us to simplify how health plan members shop for the foods that matter most to them and strengthens our ability to support communities across California.” said Steve Netherton, CIO at Vallarta Supermarkets.

“Making culturally relevant food available and affordable is at the heart of our stores,” said Vallarta Supermarkets CTO, Carr Osborn.“Through this partnership, more members can use their benefits seamlessly at Vallarta and continue to feed their families with the authentic ingredients they love.”

By making health benefits spendable at Vallarta locations, evermore deepens its commitment to health equity and delivers on its mission to make everyday benefits more personal, inclusive, and convenient.

About evermore

evermore is a technology company that administers Smart Benefits to connect people to products and services they need, when they need them, so they can live healthier lives. We partner with health plans, payers, and retailers to deliver expansive benefits for things like healthy foods, OTC medications, or transportation. evermore is aligning incentives so that everyone benefits with ever more value for each and ever better outcomes for all.

About Vallarta Supermarkets

For over 40 years, Vallarta Supermarkets has been bringing families together over fresh and authentic food. Vallarta's mission is to serve the community with respect and pride, providing authentic, traditional, fresh products for the whole family. Vallarta celebrates the food, culture, colors, and vibrant energy of Mexico and Latin America. As of 2025, Vallarta counts 60+ stores throughout California (Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, and Fresno counties), and more than 8,000 team members. In 2026, Vallarta will open its first store outside California in Glendale, Arizona, marking the beginning of its next phase of expansion.

