Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Intelligence Report 2025-2030: Rising Adoption Among Cdmos & Cmos Drives The Industry

The "Single-use Bioprocessing Market by Product (Equipment [Bioreactors, Filtration, Chromatography], Consumables [Filters, Bags, Assemblies, Sensors]), Application (Storage, Mixing), Workflow (Upstream), Molecule Type (mAbs, Vaccines) - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global single-use bioprocessing market size is anticipated to reach USD 33.67 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2025 to 2030. This impressive growth is primarily fueled by the escalating adoption of single-use technologies among CDMOs and CMOs, significantly lowering capital investments compared to traditional systems.

Single-use technologies offer enhanced productivity and reduced cross-contamination risks. Unlike traditional systems requiring rigorous cleaning and validation steps, single-use systems use disposable components to streamline processes, accelerate product changes, and optimize production throughput by minimizing downtime.

Upstream Bioprocessing Segment to Record Highest CAGR

The market is segmented into upstream and downstream bioprocessing. The upstream segment, which covers stages from microorganism storage to cell cultivation, owned the largest market share in 2024 and continues to grow due to the increasing use of these systems for biopharmaceutical formulations.

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Lead Market Share

In 2024, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies represented the largest group of single-use bioprocessing adopters. This adoption is driven by advantages such as decreased contamination risks, increased operational integrity, reduced cleaning costs, and improved facility adaptability, particularly in North America and Europe.

US Dominates North American Market

As the world's largest biopharmaceutical market, the US leads in biopharmaceutical research and investments with a robust focus on expanding bioprocessing capabilities to meet industry demands. Innovation in this sector, combined with support from advanced healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives, spurs growth in the US.

Research Coverage

The report categorizes the market based on products (equipment and consumables), applications (cell culture, filtration, etc.), workflows, molecule types, end users, and regions. It provides insights into industry drivers, barriers, opportunities, and competitive assessments, facilitating a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics.

Key players in this market include Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Avantor Inc., Repligen Corporation, Entegris, Getinge AB, and Parker Hannifin Corporation. These companies are integral to industry advancements through strategic collaborations, partnerships, and continuous product innovation.

