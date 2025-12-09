Single-Use Bioprocessing Market Intelligence Report 2025-2030: Rising Adoption Among Cdmos & Cmos Drives The Industry
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|573
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$18.01 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$33.67 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Growing Adoption Among CDMOs & CMOs Increased Productivity and Reduced Risk of Cross-Contamination Reduced Capital Investment Compared to Traditional Stainless-Steel Systems Better Environmental Sustainability due to Reduced Water and Energy Consumption Growing Biologics & Biosimilars Market
- Lack of Standardization Environmental and Logistical Challenges in Single-Use Bioprocessing Waste Disposal Potential Breakage of SU Bags Regulatory Compliance Issues
- Untapped Market Potential in Emerging Economies Customization Options for Enhanced Growth and Innovation
Companies Profiled
- Sartorius AG Danaher Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Merck KGaA Avantor, Inc. Solventum Repligen Corporation Entegris Getinge Parker Hannifin Corp. Alfa Laval Saint-Gobain Eppendorf SE Corning Incorporated Eaton Mettler Toledo Porvair Lonza Abec Single Use Support Newage Industries Broadley-James Corporation Pbs Biotech, Inc. Sentinel Process Systems Inc. Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. Satake Multimix Corporation Hamilton Company Membrane Solutions Antylia Scientific Distek, Inc. Esco Lifesciences Group Tecnic
