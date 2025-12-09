OASIS Approves Two Niemopen Standards To Advance AI-Ready Data Interoperability

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- OASIS Open, the international open source and standards consortium, announced the approval of two new OASIS Standards: NIEM Model Version 6.0 and NIEM Naming and Design Rules (NDR) Version 6.0. These standards represent a transformative evolution for NIEMOpen that, for over two decades, has enabled the effective and efficient sharing of critical data in the justice, public safety, emergency and disaster management, intelligence, and homeland security sectors.

NIEM Model v6.0 introduces a modern, flexible architecture that positions the framework to serve the evolving needs of public and private organizations, featuring a format-agnostic framework supporting XML, JSON, and RDF. NIEM Naming and Design Rules (NDR) v6.0 provides the normative specifications for creating data models, namespaces, schemas, and messages that conform to the NIEM framework, defining enforceable rules for naming conventions, documentation, structural integrity, and conformance targets that enable seamless integration with diverse enterprise architectures and applications.

"These standards mark a pivotal moment in NIEMOpen's evolution," said Paul Wormeli, Chair of the NIEMOpen Project Governing Board (PGB). "While we celebrate the hundreds of conformant information exchanges already built on NIEMOpen, NIEM Model v6.0 and NIEM NDR v6.0 represent our commitment to expanding the framework's reach across new domains and supporting trustworthy AI through standardized, interoperable data."

NIEMOpen 6.0: Next-Generation Interoperability

Through its revolutionary Common Model Format (CMF) approach, the releases debut powerful new tools including an enhanced API 2.0 and CMF Tool command-line utility, enabling developers to seamlessly translate between data formats. By integrating knowledge graph support, data is AI-ready while maintaining the semantic consistency and interoperability that have defined NIEM for more than 20 years.

A Legacy of Industry Impact and Collaboration

NIEMOpen, which became an OASIS Open Project in October 2022, originated as the National Information Exchange Model (NIEM) in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks to address the urgent need for improved information sharing between agencies. Formally launched in April 2005 by the CIOs of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice, NIEM has evolved into a globally adopted standard used across all 50 U.S. states, numerous federal agencies, and organizations worldwide.

Premier Sponsors supporting NIEMOpen include the Joint Staff JS-J6 Command, Control, Communication, & Computers/Cyber; the US Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology; and the US FBI Criminal Justice Information Systems (CJIS) Division. Additional sponsors include All Purpose Networks, Georgia Tech Research Institute, IJIS Institute, Office of Data Governance and Analytics (ODGA) - Commonwealth of Virginia, Senzing, and the US National Association for Justice Information Systems (NAJIS).

Technical contributors, researchers, and organizations are welcome to participate in its open source community and support its ongoing work. OASIS welcomes additional sponsorship support from companies involved in this space. Contact... for more information.

Support for NIEMOpen

FBI Criminal Justice Information Systems (CJIS) Division

“The FBI is dedicated to streamlining data exchange within the law enforcement and criminal justice systems. By utilizing the National Information Exchange Model (NIEM) and Information Exchange Package Documents (IEPDs), we adopt common vocabulary and standardized processes-reducing costs and development time. This approach promotes consistency across essential data exchanges, enabling us to share pertinent information swiftly and securely, which supports our efforts to crush violent crime and protect the homeland."

- Timothy A. Ferguson, assistant director of the FBI's Criminal Justice Information Services Division

Georgia Tech Research Institute

“Georgia Tech Research Institute has played a key role in NIEM since its inception over 20 years ago--providing support to its technical architecture and tooling to assisting data modelers and implementors from across all levels of government. We are developing new open source tools that work with NIEM v6.0 (and all previous versions) as well as online training. GTRI stands ready to help the community leverage v6.0 and advance NIEM's evolution to meet the growing demands of information sharing.”

- John Wandelt, Georgia Tech Research Institute

Senzing

“Senzing is proud to be a sponsor of NIEMOpen and has worked with the ecosystem and its expanded support for JSON to provide world-class entity resolution for public sector projects."

- Jeff Butcher, Chief Architect, Senzing

Additional Information

NIEMOpen GitHub Repository

About NIEMOpen

NIEMOpen is a community collaborative between federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial government agencies and the private sector. NIEMOpen includes the data model with over 20,000 harmonized data elements, the naming and design rules for extending the model to include new data elements, the methodology for creating information exchange specifications, the tools created to automate the process of specifying information exchanges, and the online training to use the tools in the data model for information sharing. All of these elements of the framework are available at no cost on the NIEMOpen website. NIEMOpen operates under OASIS Open, an international standards and open-source consortium.

About OASIS Open

One of the most respected, nonprofit open source and open standards bodies in the world, OASIS advances the fair, transparent development of open source software and standards through the power of global collaboration and community. OASIS is the home for worldwide standards in AI, emergency management, identity, IoT, cybersecurity, blockchain, privacy, cryptography, cloud computing, urban mobility, and other content technologies. Many OASIS standards go on to be ratified by de jure bodies and referenced in international policies and government procurement.

